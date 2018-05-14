बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये है दुनिया की सबसे कम उम्र वाली मां, 5 साल की थी जब एक बच्चे को जन्म दिया
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 14 May 2018 05:28 PM IST
अजग-गजब स्टोरीज में आज हम आपको बताएंगे दुनिया की सबसे कम उम्र वाली मां के बारे में... इसकी कहानी जानकर आप भी हैरान रह जाएंगे। यूं तो यह कहानी बेहद पुरानी है लेकिन आज भी मीडिया और इंटरनेट पर इसके चर्चे रहते हैं। जी हां, 'मदर्स डे' के मौके पर हरबार इस लड़की की स्टोरी का जिक्र इंटरनेट पर जरूर किया जाता है। इसबार भी कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ। चलिए विस्तार से जानते हैं इस मामले को...
