बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a570cd94f1c1b0b198b472a","slug":"south-african-footballer-receives-5gb-of-data-prize-as-man-of-the-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 '\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0911\u092b \u0926 \u092e\u0948\u091a' \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e 5 GB \u0921\u0947\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
कभी 'मैन ऑफ द मैच' नहीं बनना चाहेगा ये खिलाड़ी, इनाम में मिला 5 GB डेटा
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 01:44 PM IST
आप सिर्फ अपनी किस्मत को रोते हैं। इन्हें देखिए इतनी बड़ी अचीवमेंट के बाद भी आखिर मिला भी तो क्या मिला। यकीनन इसके बारे में जानकर आपको तगड़ा झटका लगने वाला है। दरअसल, ये अपने आप शॉकिंग न्यूज है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a570cd94f1c1b0b198b472a","slug":"south-african-footballer-receives-5gb-of-data-prize-as-man-of-the-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 '\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0911\u092b \u0926 \u092e\u0948\u091a' \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e 5 GB \u0921\u0947\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a570cd94f1c1b0b198b472a","slug":"south-african-footballer-receives-5gb-of-data-prize-as-man-of-the-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 '\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0911\u092b \u0926 \u092e\u0948\u091a' \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e 5 GB \u0921\u0947\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a570cd94f1c1b0b198b472a","slug":"south-african-footballer-receives-5gb-of-data-prize-as-man-of-the-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 '\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0911\u092b \u0926 \u092e\u0948\u091a' \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e 5 GB \u0921\u0947\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a570cd94f1c1b0b198b472a","slug":"south-african-footballer-receives-5gb-of-data-prize-as-man-of-the-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 '\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0911\u092b \u0926 \u092e\u0948\u091a' \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e 5 GB \u0921\u0947\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a570cd94f1c1b0b198b472a","slug":"south-african-footballer-receives-5gb-of-data-prize-as-man-of-the-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 '\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0911\u092b \u0926 \u092e\u0948\u091a' \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e 5 GB \u0921\u0947\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a570cd94f1c1b0b198b472a","slug":"south-african-footballer-receives-5gb-of-data-prize-as-man-of-the-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 '\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0911\u092b \u0926 \u092e\u0948\u091a' \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e 5 GB \u0921\u0947\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.