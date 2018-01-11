Download App
कभी 'मैन ऑफ द मैच' नहीं बनना चाहेगा ये खिलाड़ी, इनाम में मिला 5 GB डेटा

बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 01:44 PM IST
South African footballer receives 5GB of data prize as man of the match
आप सिर्फ अपनी किस्मत को रोते हैं। इन्हें देखिए इतनी बड़ी अचीवमेंट के बाद भी आखिर मिला भी तो क्या मिला। यकीनन इसके बारे में जानकर आपको तगड़ा झटका लगने वाला है। दरअसल, ये अपने आप शॉकिंग न्यूज है। 
south african footballe 5gb of data prize man of the match telkom
