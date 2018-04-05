Salman Khan Convicted In Blackbuck Poaching Case Despite Clear Evidence That The Blackbuck Committed Suicide. Hope Salman Bhai Will Get Justice In Higher Court. #BhaiRoxx 💪🙏 #SalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/dpZpglZTF8— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 5, 2018
Court to Salman Khan right now 🤐#BlackBuckPoachingCase 🦌 pic.twitter.com/hpunpDA9fw— BALA (@erbmjha) April 5, 2018
#Breaking: Asaram Bapu dresses himself in best available dress after he came to know that Salman Khan will be staying near his block.#BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/nBd60lC0ap— The UnPaid Times (@UnPaidTimes) April 5, 2018
Who did this? 😹😭#BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/sK0b1I0fGJ— ठग्स ऑफ चंपानेर (@santanu_maji9) April 5, 2018
#BlackBuckPoachingCase— That Brown Boy (@The_Pretender4) April 5, 2018
Meanwhile Ram rahim is like :😹😹 pic.twitter.com/jmnGqHumYt
Salman Khan after the verdict:#BlackBuckPoachingCase#SalmanVerdict pic.twitter.com/YrNIcME7tu— Mast Malang ^_^ (@sanket_daksha) April 5, 2018
#BlackBuckPoachingCase— i_SKY (@iAkash_kasote) April 5, 2018
Black shirt
Black buck
Literally a Black day for Salman khan pic.twitter.com/RSy8xnzYb3
