सलमान खान को सजा मिलते ही ऐसी-ऐसी तस्वीरें वायरल, पेट पकड़कर हंसोगे...

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 06:05 PM IST
memes
memes
काला हिरण शिकार मामले में बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार सलमान खान को जोधपुर की अदालत ने दोषी पाया है। इस मामले में गुरुवार को जोधपुर की चीफ ज्युडिशियल मजिस्ट्रेट (सीजेएम) की कोर्ट ने उन्हें दोषी करार देते हुए 5 साल कैद और दस हजार जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई है। उधर, इस मामले से जुड़े अन्य सभी आरोपियों को कोर्ट ने बरी कर दिया है, जिनमें सैफ अली खान, तब्बू, सोनाली बेंद्रे और नीलम का नाम शामिल है।
कोर्ट के इस फैसले के बाद एक तरफ जहां उनके फैन्स में खासी निराशा छाई है तो दूसरी तरफ सोशल मीडिया पर उनके नाम से मीम्स की बाढ़ आ गई है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स सलमान से संबंधित तरह-तरह के मीम्स बना रहे हैं। बता दें ट्रोलर्स कड़वी से कड़वी बात को भी ह्यूमर की चाशनी में लपेटकर इस तरह पेश करते हैं कि सामने वाला बुरा भी नहीं मान पाता। वैसे तो ज्यादातर लोगों को यही लगता है कि ट्रोलर्स वे लोग हैं जिन्हें कोई काम नहीं होता। ये दिन भर बैठे-बैठे बस मीम्स ही बनाते रहते हैं। उन्हें काम होता है या नहीं, ये तो हम नहीं जानते मगर ट्रोलर्स की वजह से ऐसी कई चीजें हैं जो आज आम इंसान भी समझने लगा है।

तभी ऐसे मौके पर सलमान खान को ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। उनके कई फोटो को एडिट कर सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड किया जा रहा है। इनमें से कुछ तो ऐसे हैं जिन्हें देखकर आपकी भी हंसी छूट जाएगी। तो चलिए दिखाते हैं आपको ये मीम्स....
salman khan‬ salman khan black buck salman khan black buck case salman khan memes

Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

