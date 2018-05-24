शहर चुनें

पेट्रोल के बढ़ते दाम से दुखी हैं तो जर्मनी से लें सबक, मजबूर होकर सरकार को वापस लेना पड़ा था फैसला

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 24 May 2018 01:19 PM IST
भारत में पेट्रोल की कीमत बढ़ने से लोग परेशान हैं। वे जमकर सरकार को कोस रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर भी सरकार की फिरकी ली जा रही है। मगर इन सब से क्या होगा? जर्मनी की सरकार ने सालों पहले जब इसी तरह पेट्रोल और डीजल महंगा कर लोगों को परेशान किया, तो जनता ने भी ऐसा काम किया कि मजबूर होकर सरकार को अपना फैसला वापस लेना पड़ा। 
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

