बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"589c3a484f1c1b945237af5e","slug":"people-who-got-stuck-in-bizarre-situations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f-\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
कितनी अजीब जगह फंस जाते हैं लोग, तस्वीरें हंसा-हंसा के लोट-पोट कर देंगी
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 04:21 PM IST
सभी की जिंदगी में ऐसे हालात आते हैं जब वो खुद को किसी परिस्थिति में फंसा पाता है। लेकिन वहीं कुछ लोग ऐसे होते हैं जो परिस्थिति में नहीं, बल्कि कुछ चीजों में फंस जाते हैं। हम आपको दिखा रहें हैं कुछ ऐसी ही मजेदार तस्वीरें जिन्हें देख कर आप हंसते-हंसते लोट-पोट हो जाएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"589c3a484f1c1b945237af5e","slug":"people-who-got-stuck-in-bizarre-situations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f-\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"589c3a484f1c1b945237af5e","slug":"people-who-got-stuck-in-bizarre-situations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f-\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"589c3a484f1c1b945237af5e","slug":"people-who-got-stuck-in-bizarre-situations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f-\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"589c3a484f1c1b945237af5e","slug":"people-who-got-stuck-in-bizarre-situations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f-\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"589c3a484f1c1b945237af5e","slug":"people-who-got-stuck-in-bizarre-situations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f-\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"589c3a484f1c1b945237af5e","slug":"people-who-got-stuck-in-bizarre-situations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f-\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"589c3a484f1c1b945237af5e","slug":"people-who-got-stuck-in-bizarre-situations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f-\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"589c3a484f1c1b945237af5e","slug":"people-who-got-stuck-in-bizarre-situations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f-\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"589c3a484f1c1b945237af5e","slug":"people-who-got-stuck-in-bizarre-situations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f-\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"589c3a484f1c1b945237af5e","slug":"people-who-got-stuck-in-bizarre-situations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f-\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"589c3a484f1c1b945237af5e","slug":"people-who-got-stuck-in-bizarre-situations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f-\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.