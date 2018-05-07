बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए ये हैं दुनिया की सबसे हसीन दादी, 48 की उम्र में तस्वीरें लगती हैं 25 की उम्र से आधी
देखिए ये हैं दुनिया की सबसे हसीन दादी, 48 की उम्र में तस्वीरें लगती हैं 25 की उम्र से आधी
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 07 May 2018 12:11 PM IST
क्या आप इस बात पर यकीन कर पाएंगे कि तस्वीर में नजर आ रही बेहद खूबसूरत ये महिला 'दादी मां' हो सकती है..? जानकर चौंक गए न... जी हां, 48 साल की इस महिला के दो बेटे और दो बेटियां हैं जिनमें से दो की शादी भी हो चुकी है। और सुनिए... बीते साल ही यह महिला दादी बनी है। तो चलिए रूबरू कराते हैं आपको एक ऐसी शख्सियत से जिसे देखकर आपको अपनी आंखों पर यकीन नहीं रहेेगा।
