तलाक के बाद पति बना चालाक, पत्नी के बैडरूम में लगवा दिया स्पाई कैमरा और रात को फिर...
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 12:58 PM IST
आपने कई बार पति पत्नी के एक दूसरे पर शक के कई किस्से सुने होंगे। अक्सर पार्टनर एक दूसरे के फोन पर और कहां आ जा रहे हैं इस पर नजर रखते हैं, लेकिन पुणे से एक दिलचस्प मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक पति ने अपनी पत्नी पर शक के चलते उस पर नजर रखने के लिए घर के वॉटर प्यूरीफायर में स्पाई कैमरा लगवा दिया।
