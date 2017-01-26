बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5889bc064f1c1b380fcf50c9","slug":"husbands-make-their-wives-unattractive-in-myanmar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
आखिर क्यों यहां पत्नियों को बदसूरत बनाते हैं उनके पति, आप खुद ही देख लें
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 02:10 PM IST
पत्नी की खूबसूरती पर पति अक्सर अपनी जान लुटाया करते हैं लेकिन दुनिया में एक ऐसी भी जगह है जहां के पति जान-बूझकर अपनी पत्नियों को बदसूरत बनाते हैं। अागे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए आखिर क्यों किया जाता है पत्नियों के साथ ऐसा सलूक..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5889bc064f1c1b380fcf50c9","slug":"husbands-make-their-wives-unattractive-in-myanmar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5889bc064f1c1b380fcf50c9","slug":"husbands-make-their-wives-unattractive-in-myanmar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5889bc064f1c1b380fcf50c9","slug":"husbands-make-their-wives-unattractive-in-myanmar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5889bc064f1c1b380fcf50c9","slug":"husbands-make-their-wives-unattractive-in-myanmar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5889bc064f1c1b380fcf50c9","slug":"husbands-make-their-wives-unattractive-in-myanmar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5889bc064f1c1b380fcf50c9","slug":"husbands-make-their-wives-unattractive-in-myanmar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.