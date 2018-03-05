बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9d278d4f1c1b585f8b4bad","slug":"have-you-ever-read-hindi-meaning-of-these-english-words","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926, \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0913","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
ये हैं जुबान को भी टेढ़ी कर देने वाले हिंदी शब्द, हिम्मत है तो एकबार बोलकर दिखाओ
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 05:44 PM IST
अंग्रेजी में कई शब्द ऐसे हैं जिनका शुद्ध हिंदी अर्थ बेहद कठिन है। जी हां, इतना कठिन की इनका उच्चारण करते हुए आपकी जुबान तक तुतला जाए।
दरअसल, यह शब्द इतने कठिन हैं कि आपके सिर के ऊपर से चले जाएंगे लेकिन आपको इनका अर्थ ही समझ नहीं आएगा। आम बोलचाल में हम इनका इस्तेमाल नहीं करते इस वजह से ऐसा होता है। ये शब्द हम अंग्रेजी में ही बोलते हैं। तो आइए जानते हैं जुबान टेढ़ी कर देने वाले इन शब्दों के बारे में...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a9d278d4f1c1b585f8b4bad","slug":"have-you-ever-read-hindi-meaning-of-these-english-words","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926, \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0913","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a9d278d4f1c1b585f8b4bad","slug":"have-you-ever-read-hindi-meaning-of-these-english-words","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926, \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0913","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a9d278d4f1c1b585f8b4bad","slug":"have-you-ever-read-hindi-meaning-of-these-english-words","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926, \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0913","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a9d278d4f1c1b585f8b4bad","slug":"have-you-ever-read-hindi-meaning-of-these-english-words","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926, \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0913","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a9d278d4f1c1b585f8b4bad","slug":"have-you-ever-read-hindi-meaning-of-these-english-words","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926, \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0913","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.