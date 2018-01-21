बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a645fdc4f1c1b93268b58c4","slug":"these-strange-laws-only-exist-in-hong-kong","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e: \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, BEACH \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
अजब देश के गजब नियम: जहां बच्चों को शराब बेचना नहीं, BEACH पर गीत गाना जुर्म
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 03:28 PM IST
हांगकांग के अजीब गरीब कानून जानकर आपको बहुत हैरानी होगी। यहां 9 साल के बच्चों को शराब सर्व करना तो वैध है, लेकिन समुद्र किनारे खड़े होकर गाना गाने पर हो जाती है जेल। आप सोच रहे होंगे ये कैसी बात है। यह बिल्कुल सच है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें हांगकांग के कुछ ऐसे ही अजीब गरीब कानून...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a645fdc4f1c1b93268b58c4","slug":"these-strange-laws-only-exist-in-hong-kong","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e: \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, BEACH \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5a645fdc4f1c1b93268b58c4","slug":"these-strange-laws-only-exist-in-hong-kong","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e: \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, BEACH \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5a645fdc4f1c1b93268b58c4","slug":"these-strange-laws-only-exist-in-hong-kong","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e: \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, BEACH \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5a645fdc4f1c1b93268b58c4","slug":"these-strange-laws-only-exist-in-hong-kong","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e: \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, BEACH \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.