हॉरर फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान एक्ट्रेस को हुआ कुछ ऐसा, जानकर दांतों तले दबा लेंगे उंगलियां
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 05:11 PM IST
क्या आप नकारात्मक शक्तियों पर विश्वास करते हैं? क्या आपको लगता है सुपर नेचुरल ताकतें हमारे आस पास होती हैं? कभी आपको ऐसा लगा है कि कमरे में आप अकेले नहीं है, कोई और भी आपके आसपास मौजूद है?
कुछ नहीं तो अक्सर हॉरर फिल्मों को देखने के बाद तो रात को सोते हुए डर ही जाते होंगे। लेकिन आज जो हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं उसे सुनकर आपके होश उड़ जाएंगे। अगली स्लाइड देखें
