बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"57eb79c34f1c1b906c576ad8","slug":"mysterious-ghost-in-historical-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"116 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
116 साल पुरानी तस्वीर में छिपा है कुछ डरावना, आंखों पर नहीं कर पाएंगे यकीन
टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 01:34 PM IST
इतिहास की कुछ तस्वीरें आज भी लोगों को सोचने पर मजबूर कर देती है। ऐसी ही एक तस्वीर है जिसको जिसने भी देखा उसके रोंगटे खड़े हो गए। हर कोई यही सोचता है कि भला ये कैसे संभव हो सकता है। देखिए क्या छुपा है इस तस्वीर में।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
More in Supernatural Stories
{"_id":"57eb79c34f1c1b906c576ad8","slug":"mysterious-ghost-in-historical-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"116 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"57eb79c34f1c1b906c576ad8","slug":"mysterious-ghost-in-historical-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"116 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"57eb79c34f1c1b906c576ad8","slug":"mysterious-ghost-in-historical-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"116 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"57eb79c34f1c1b906c576ad8","slug":"mysterious-ghost-in-historical-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"116 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"57eb79c34f1c1b906c576ad8","slug":"mysterious-ghost-in-historical-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"116 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.