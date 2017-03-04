शहर चुनें

दिनदहाड़े आसमान में तैरने लगा भूत', देखकर लोगों की निकल गई चीख

amarujala.com (presented by: श्वेता पांडेय), Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 04:14 PM IST
human-like figure appears in clouds above a shopping center
बचपन में सभी ने परियों और भूत-प्रेत की कहानियां सुनी होंगी लेकिन ऐसे बहुत कम लोग हैं जिन्होंने भूत को अपनी आंखों से देखा हो। लेकिन कभी-कभी कुछ ऐसी चीजें दिख जाती है जब तय करना मुश्किल हो जाता है कि ये क्या है ?  कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा देखने को मिला जैम्बिया में। 
human like figure appear in clouds clouds supernatural fairy fairy tail ghost above a shopping center kitwe in north-central zambia.

