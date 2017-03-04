बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"58ba6fe24f1c1b875983245e","slug":"human-like-figure-appears-in-clouds-above-a-shopping-center","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0928\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0948\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
दिनदहाड़े आसमान में तैरने लगा भूत', देखकर लोगों की निकल गई चीख
amarujala.com (presented by: श्वेता पांडेय), Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 04:14 PM IST
बचपन में सभी ने परियों और भूत-प्रेत की कहानियां सुनी होंगी लेकिन ऐसे बहुत कम लोग हैं जिन्होंने भूत को अपनी आंखों से देखा हो। लेकिन कभी-कभी कुछ ऐसी चीजें दिख जाती है जब तय करना मुश्किल हो जाता है कि ये क्या है ? कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा देखने को मिला जैम्बिया में।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
More in Supernatural Stories
{"_id":"58ba6fe24f1c1b875983245e","slug":"human-like-figure-appears-in-clouds-above-a-shopping-center","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0928\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0948\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"58ba6fe24f1c1b875983245e","slug":"human-like-figure-appears-in-clouds-above-a-shopping-center","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0928\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0948\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"58ba6fe24f1c1b875983245e","slug":"human-like-figure-appears-in-clouds-above-a-shopping-center","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0928\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0948\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"58ba6fe24f1c1b875983245e","slug":"human-like-figure-appears-in-clouds-above-a-shopping-center","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0928\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0948\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"58ba6fe24f1c1b875983245e","slug":"human-like-figure-appears-in-clouds-above-a-shopping-center","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0928\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0948\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.