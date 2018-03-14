शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Science Wonders ›   Scientists linked more than five hundred genes to intelligence

अमेरिकी वैज्ञानिकों ने लंबी उम्र के रहस्य से उठाया पर्दा, रिसर्च में सामने आई चौंकाने वाली बात

बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 01:41 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
दुनिया में अधिकतर इंसान चीरायु जीवन जीना चाहते हैं। लेकिन यह भी सत्य है कि हर इंसान की मौत निश्चित है। फिर भी कुछ लोग ऐसे हैं जो लंबी उम्र पाने के लिए हठ योग का सहारा तक लेते हैं।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
scientists london

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Science Wonders

HIV को खत्म कर सकती है ये थेरेपी, शोध में सामने आए चौंकाने वाले रिजल्ट्स

7 मार्च 2018

फाइल फोटो
Science Wonders

म्यूजिक से होता है इलाज, गंभीर बीमारियों को भी कर देता है छू मंतर

7 मार्च 2018

फाइल फोटो
Amazing Animals

दुनिया में हुई एक अनोखी जगह की खोज, जहां मिली 15 लाख पेंग्विन की सुपरकॉलोनी

5 मार्च 2018

demo
Science Wonders

धरती के उस पार पनप रही थी एक अद्भुत दुनिया, वैज्ञानिकों की इस खोज से खुलेंगे कई राज

14 मार्च 2018

demo
Science Wonders

5-6 महीने नहीं सिर्फ 12 घंटे में तैयार होगा आपके सपनों का महल, खर्चा भी मामूली

13 मार्च 2018

demo
Science Wonders

ब्रह्मांड को लेकर वैज्ञानिक ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, बताया अपने जन्म से पहले कैसा दिखता था यूनिवर्स

8 मार्च 2018

More in Science Wonders

cancer
Science Wonders

कैंसर से बचने में मदद करती है हमारे ही शरीर में मौजूद ये चीज, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

5 मार्च 2018

air taxi
Science Wonders

अब ट्रैफिक में फंसने का झंझट होगा खत्म, आ रही है एयर टैक्सी, हवा से करेगी बातें

25 फरवरी 2018

Do You know this secret of the moon
Science Wonders

चंद्रमा का यह रहस्य नहीं जानते होंगे आप, सच जानकर चौंक जाएंगे

3 मार्च 2018

file
Science Wonders

मरने से पहले मौत का पता लगा लेंगे वैज्ञानिक, जानकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

28 फरवरी 2018

demo
Science Wonders

इन ग्रहों पर होती है हीरे की बारिश, अमरीकी वैज्ञानिकों ने खोला राज

17 फरवरी 2018

demo
Science Wonders

गाली देने का पॉजिटिव इफेक्ट आया सामने, अजब है ये गजब शोध

23 फरवरी 2018

spider
Science Wonders

दोस्तों संग करनी हो शरारत तो घर ले आओ यह मकड़ी, छुड़ा देगी छक्के

10 फरवरी 2018

demo
Science Wonders

इन 15 परंपराओं को ढकोसला मत कहें, वैज्ञानिक तर्क दंग कर देंगे आपको

1 नवंबर 2017

tiny rest areas where air hostesses and cabin crew get to rest during a long flight
Science Wonders

फ्लाइट के इन कोनों में सोती हैं एयर होस्टेस, देखिए तस्वीरें

5 दिसंबर 2017

Kelly Brook
Science Wonders

दुनिया में सबसे बेस्ट है इस महिला का फिगर, साइंस भी कर रहा प्रूव

8 नवंबर 2017

JURASSIC 'SEA MONSTER' FOUND IN INDIA
Science Wonders

पहली बार भारत में डायनासोर मिलने से अचंभे में वैज्ञानिक, साइज देख सभी दंग

27 अक्टूबर 2017

GANGA
Science Wonders

वैज्ञानिकों ने खोला रहस्य, आखिर क्यों नहीं खराब होता गंगाजल

10 दिसंबर 2017

MAGNETIC HILL
Science Wonders

इस पहाड़ पर कैसे चढ़ती है गाड़ी खुद-ब-खुद ऊपर, आज भी रहस्य है कायम

15 नवंबर 2017

nails
Science Wonders

आपके नाखून में भी है ऐसे निशान तो खतरे में पड़ सकती है जान

12 दिसंबर 2017

Robot Army
Science Wonders

चीन में तैयार हो रही है रोबोट्स की सेना, देखें वीडियो

25 अक्टूबर 2017

फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.