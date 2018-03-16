बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aab90f04f1c1ba2238b5794","slug":"know-how-the-solar-panels-generate-electricity-from-the-rain-drops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b \u091c\u0940, \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u091c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u0905\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0941\u0926\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
लो जी, वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज लिया बिजली बनाने का नया जुगाड़, अब होगा कुदरत का करिश्मा
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 05:21 PM IST
वैज्ञानिकों ने एक ऐसा सोलर पैनल विकसित किया है जो ऊर्जा के लिए गैस, कोयला आदि प्राकृतिक संसाधनों पर निर्भरता को हमेशा के लिए खत्म कर देगा। यह सोलर पैनल सूर्य की रोशनी के साथ-साथ बरसात की बूंदों से भी बिजली बनाने में सक्षम होगा। अभी तक बारिश के दिनों में सोलर पैनल बिजली का उत्पादन नहीं कर सकते थे।
