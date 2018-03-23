बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ab4be6c4f1c1b3a058b6cda","slug":"know-about-the-biggest-fear-of-scientists-about-yellowstone-supervolcano","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
यह ज्वालामुखी दुनिया में ला सकता है ऐसी तबाही, साइंटिस्ट के लिए बना सबसे बड़े डर की वजह
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 04:55 PM IST
ये कहानी है दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक ज्वालामुखी की... इसके बारे में जानकर आप भी दंग रह जाएंगे। कहते हैं आज यह ज्वालामुखी वैज्ञानिकों के लिए बड़े डर की वजह भी बन चुका है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ab4be6c4f1c1b3a058b6cda","slug":"know-about-the-biggest-fear-of-scientists-about-yellowstone-supervolcano","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ab4be6c4f1c1b3a058b6cda","slug":"know-about-the-biggest-fear-of-scientists-about-yellowstone-supervolcano","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ab4be6c4f1c1b3a058b6cda","slug":"know-about-the-biggest-fear-of-scientists-about-yellowstone-supervolcano","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ab4be6c4f1c1b3a058b6cda","slug":"know-about-the-biggest-fear-of-scientists-about-yellowstone-supervolcano","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ab4be6c4f1c1b3a058b6cda","slug":"know-about-the-biggest-fear-of-scientists-about-yellowstone-supervolcano","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.