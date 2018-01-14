बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5af0374f1c1b41028b4bfd","slug":"in-ten-minutes-de-wrinkle-your-clothes-with-this-machine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0913 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e, \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 '\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091a\u0930 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928'","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
भूल जाओ कपड़े इस्त्री करने का पुराना तरीका, आ गई है 'फ्यूचर मशीन'
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 10:45 AM IST
बहुत सारे काम ऐसे होते है जो देखने में तो काफी आसान से दिखते हैं, लेकिन उन्हें करने में आफत आती है। ऐसे कामों में से ही एक है कपड़ों पर इस्त्री करना। देखने में तो ये बहुत सरल लगता है, लेकिन जब एक-एक सिलवट को सही करना होता है तो बहुत उलझन होने लगती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5af0374f1c1b41028b4bfd","slug":"in-ten-minutes-de-wrinkle-your-clothes-with-this-machine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0913 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e, \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 '\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091a\u0930 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928'","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5af0374f1c1b41028b4bfd","slug":"in-ten-minutes-de-wrinkle-your-clothes-with-this-machine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0913 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e, \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 '\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091a\u0930 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928'","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5af0374f1c1b41028b4bfd","slug":"in-ten-minutes-de-wrinkle-your-clothes-with-this-machine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0913 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e, \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 '\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091a\u0930 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928'","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5af0374f1c1b41028b4bfd","slug":"in-ten-minutes-de-wrinkle-your-clothes-with-this-machine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0913 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e, \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 '\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091a\u0930 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928'","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.