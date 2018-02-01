बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a72e6f74f1c1b83268b7bfd","slug":"worlds-first-whale-who-can-say-hello-and-bye","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
बोलने वाली दुनिया की पहली व्हेल, कहती है हेलो और बाय
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 03:44 PM IST
फ्रांस के शोधकर्ताओं ने एक किलर व्हेल को इंसानों की तरह कुछ शब्द बोलना सीखा दिया है। यह व्हेल हेलो, बाय बाय और एमी शब्द का एकदम सटीक उच्चारण करती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a72e6f74f1c1b83268b7bfd","slug":"worlds-first-whale-who-can-say-hello-and-bye","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a72e6f74f1c1b83268b7bfd","slug":"worlds-first-whale-who-can-say-hello-and-bye","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a72e6f74f1c1b83268b7bfd","slug":"worlds-first-whale-who-can-say-hello-and-bye","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a72e6f74f1c1b83268b7bfd","slug":"worlds-first-whale-who-can-say-hello-and-bye","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a72e6f74f1c1b83268b7bfd","slug":"worlds-first-whale-who-can-say-hello-and-bye","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.