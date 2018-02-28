बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a968db54f1c1b45438b4a19","slug":"monkey-drinks-alcohol-in-this-tample","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
यहां बंदरों को पिलाई जाती है शराब, नहीं जानते होंगे आप
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 04:56 PM IST
बेजुबान जानवर जिनके पास इंसानों जैसे सोचने समझने की शक्ति नहीं होती। उन्हें यह तक मालूम नहीं होता कि क्या सही है और क्या गलत। मगर हम इंसान सब समझते-बूझते हुए ऐसा करेंगे वाकयी यह बेहद चौंकाने वाला है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a968db54f1c1b45438b4a19","slug":"monkey-drinks-alcohol-in-this-tample","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a968db54f1c1b45438b4a19","slug":"monkey-drinks-alcohol-in-this-tample","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a968db54f1c1b45438b4a19","slug":"monkey-drinks-alcohol-in-this-tample","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a968db54f1c1b45438b4a19","slug":"monkey-drinks-alcohol-in-this-tample","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a968db54f1c1b45438b4a19","slug":"monkey-drinks-alcohol-in-this-tample","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.