Download App
आपका शहर Close

एलियन समझ पकड़ लिया ऐसा जीव, जब पता चला सच तो पैरों तलें निकली जमीन

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 05:30 PM IST
Creature Found In Indonesian Village look like an Alien

एलियन के बारे में आपने अब तक या तो किताबों में पढ़ा होगा या फिर फिल्मों में ही देखा होगा। इसके होने के बार-बार दावे किए जाते रहे हैं लेकिन अंत में अधिकतर दावे अफवाह साबित होते हैं। 

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

world of wonders wonders of the world alien indonesia More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे जहरीले सांप, एक बार में ही कर देते हैं काम तमाम

These are the 5 most poisonous snakes in the world
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इस अद्भुत हाथी के हैं 'लाल कान', खासियत जानेंगे तो रह जाएंगे दंग

Most rare species of elephants spot in India
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इस विचित्र जानवर को देखकर दुनिया हैरान, पास फटकने के नाम से चढ़ जाती है कंपकपी

Dog that looks like a Bear found in Russia
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!