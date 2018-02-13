अपना शहर चुनें

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों से टाटा, अशोक लेलैंड, ईसूजू, जेबीएम के बीच बाजार कब्जाने की होड़

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 11:17 AM IST
Tata, Ashok leyland and JBM Ready to launch more electric vehicles
भारत में बढ़ते व्यावसायिक वाहनों के बाजार में नई तकनीक के साथ बड़ी ऑटो कंपनियां एक दौर ही बदलने की फिराक में लगी हैं। इसकी झलक ऑटो एक्सपो-2018 मोटर शो में दिखाई दे रही है। कंपनियां सिटी बसों की दौड़ में एक दूसरे को पछाडने के लिए जहां आरामदायक वहीं, प्रदूषण रहित सफर उपलब्ध कराने की होड़ में लगी हैं। हालांकि, इससे बसों की कीमतों में तो तगड़ा इजाफा हुआ है, अब देखना यह है कि बाजार में आने पर लोगों को कितनी भाएंगी। 
ashok leyland tata auto expo 2018

