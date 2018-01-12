बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a582b774f1c1b02198b47a7","slug":"honda-cars-india-launched-special-editions-of-city-amaze-and-wr-v","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u090f\u0921\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e City, Amaze \u0914\u0930 WR-V, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 6.2 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
स्पेशल एडिशन में लॉन्च हुई होंडा City, Amaze और WR-V, कीमत 6.2 लाख से शुरू
ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 08:58 AM IST
प्रमुख वाहन निर्माता कंपनी होंडा कार्स इंडिया ने भारत में अपनी होंडा City, Amaze और WR-V कारों का स्पेशल एडिशन लॉन्च किया है। इन तीनों कारों के स्पेशल एडिशन को नाम भी स्पेशल दिया गया है। इन्हें क्रमश: होंडा सिटी 20वीं एनिवर्सरी एडिशन, अमेज प्राइड एडिशन और WR-V एज एडिशन नाम दिया गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a582b774f1c1b02198b47a7","slug":"honda-cars-india-launched-special-editions-of-city-amaze-and-wr-v","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u090f\u0921\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e City, Amaze \u0914\u0930 WR-V, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 6.2 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a582b774f1c1b02198b47a7","slug":"honda-cars-india-launched-special-editions-of-city-amaze-and-wr-v","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u090f\u0921\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e City, Amaze \u0914\u0930 WR-V, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 6.2 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a582b774f1c1b02198b47a7","slug":"honda-cars-india-launched-special-editions-of-city-amaze-and-wr-v","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u090f\u0921\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e City, Amaze \u0914\u0930 WR-V, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 6.2 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a582b774f1c1b02198b47a7","slug":"honda-cars-india-launched-special-editions-of-city-amaze-and-wr-v","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u090f\u0921\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e City, Amaze \u0914\u0930 WR-V, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 6.2 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a582b774f1c1b02198b47a7","slug":"honda-cars-india-launched-special-editions-of-city-amaze-and-wr-v","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u090f\u0921\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e City, Amaze \u0914\u0930 WR-V, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 6.2 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.