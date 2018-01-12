Download App
स्पेशल एडिशन में लॉन्च हुई होंडा City, Amaze और WR-V, कीमत 6.2 लाख से शुरू

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 08:58 AM IST
Honda Cars India launched Special Editions of City, Amaze and WR-V
प्रमुख वाहन निर्माता कंपनी होंडा कार्स इंडिया ने भारत में अपनी होंडा City, Amaze और WR-V कारों का स्पेशल एडिशन लॉन्च किया है। इन तीनों कारों के स्पेशल एडिशन को नाम भी स्पेशल दिया गया है। इन्हें क्रमश: होंडा सिटी 20वीं एनिवर्सरी एडिशन, अमेज प्राइड एडिशन और WR-V एज एडिशन नाम दिया गया है। 
honda city amaze wr-v
