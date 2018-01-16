Download App
सेलेब्रिटीज की पसंद बन रही ये 15 लाख की गाड़ी, जैकलीन फर्नांडिस ने भी खरीदी

ऑटो न्यूज, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 09:11 AM IST
भारत में जीप कंपास कार की बिक्री पिछले साल से शुरू हुई है। कंपनी के लिए यह एक सक्सेसफुल प्रोडक्ट बन गई है। विदेश में कई सेलेब्रिटीज के पास यह कार मौजूद है। अब बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जैकलीन फर्नांडिस ने भी यह कार खरीद ली है। 
