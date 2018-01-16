बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5d744d4f1c1b87268b4a4b","slug":"bollywood-actress-jacqueline-fernandez-buys-jeep-compass-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 15 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
सेलेब्रिटीज की पसंद बन रही ये 15 लाख की गाड़ी, जैकलीन फर्नांडिस ने भी खरीदी
ऑटो न्यूज, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 09:11 AM IST
भारत में जीप कंपास कार की बिक्री पिछले साल से शुरू हुई है। कंपनी के लिए यह एक सक्सेसफुल प्रोडक्ट बन गई है। विदेश में कई सेलेब्रिटीज के पास यह कार मौजूद है। अब बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जैकलीन फर्नांडिस ने भी यह कार खरीद ली है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5d744d4f1c1b87268b4a4b","slug":"bollywood-actress-jacqueline-fernandez-buys-jeep-compass-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 15 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a5d744d4f1c1b87268b4a4b","slug":"bollywood-actress-jacqueline-fernandez-buys-jeep-compass-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 15 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a5d744d4f1c1b87268b4a4b","slug":"bollywood-actress-jacqueline-fernandez-buys-jeep-compass-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 15 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a5d744d4f1c1b87268b4a4b","slug":"bollywood-actress-jacqueline-fernandez-buys-jeep-compass-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 15 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a5d744d4f1c1b87268b4a4b","slug":"bollywood-actress-jacqueline-fernandez-buys-jeep-compass-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 15 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.