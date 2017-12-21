बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खरीदना चाहते हैं 650 सीसी वाली रॉयल एनफील्ड? जानिए कब और कैसे कर पाएंगे बुकिंग
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Bike Review
›
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Booking to Start from April 2018 in India
{"_id":"5a3b38344f1c1bc9678c315c","slug":"royal-enfield-interceptor-650-and-continental-gt-650-booking-to-start-from-april-2018-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 650 \u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u090f\u0928\u092b\u0940\u0932\u094d\u0921? \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Bike Review","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942","slug":"bike-review"}}
Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 09:59 AM IST
पावरफुल बाइक बनाने वाली कंपनी रॉयल एनफील्ड ने नवंबर में 650 सीसी वाली दो नई बाइक Interceptor 650 और Continental GT 650 पेश की थी। बाद में इसे नवंबर में ही चेन्नई में भी पेश किया गया। दोनों ही बाइकों में नया इंजन और नई तकनीक का इस्तेमाल किया गया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3237124f1c1bce408bced9","slug":"ktm-390-duke-becomes-indian-motorcycle-of-the-year-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0911\u092b \u0926 \u0908\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"Bike Review","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942","slug":"bike-review"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a0931c24f1c1bd0408b64a6","slug":"honda-grazia-first-ride-review-specification-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"125cc \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"Bike Review","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942","slug":"bike-review"}}
{"_id":"5a1101bf4f1c1bee688bc6b6","slug":"hero-passion-xpro-110-to-launch-in-india-everything-you-need-to-know","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930\u092b\u0941\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 Hero Passion XPro, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bike Review","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942","slug":"bike-review"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3a094b4f1c1b96698ba12a","slug":"genelia-d-souza-gifts-tesla-x-to-husband-riteish-deshmukh-on-his-birthday","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0930 Tesla X, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
{"_id":"5a388bb94f1c1bcd6d8b4d98","slug":"indian-government-ban-all-crash-guards-or-bull-bars-on-cars-and-suv","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a38e7354f1c1bb6678c2ee2","slug":"okinawa-praise-fastest-e-scooter-in-india-launched-at-rupees-59889","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0908-\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e 10 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940.","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!