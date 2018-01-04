बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4dd1964f1c1bd2178b4d4d","slug":"tvs-graphite-125cc-performance-scooter-soon-to-launch","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 125\u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940\u090f\u0938 Graphite \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
आने वाला है 125सीसी टीवीएस Graphite स्कूटर, ऐसे होंगे फीचर्स
ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 12:32 PM IST
दुपहिया वाहन बनाने वाली देश की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी कंपनी टीवीएस मोटर्स फिलहाल तो अपनी 300 सीसी अपाचे RR 310 पर फोकस कर रही है। हालांकि कंपनी की योजना कई नए प्रोडक्ट लाने की भी है। इसमें एक परफॉर्मेंस स्कूटर भी शामिल है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a4dd1964f1c1bd2178b4d4d","slug":"tvs-graphite-125cc-performance-scooter-soon-to-launch","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 125\u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940\u090f\u0938 Graphite \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a4dd1964f1c1bd2178b4d4d","slug":"tvs-graphite-125cc-performance-scooter-soon-to-launch","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 125\u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940\u090f\u0938 Graphite \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a4dd1964f1c1bd2178b4d4d","slug":"tvs-graphite-125cc-performance-scooter-soon-to-launch","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 125\u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940\u090f\u0938 Graphite \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a4dd1964f1c1bd2178b4d4d","slug":"tvs-graphite-125cc-performance-scooter-soon-to-launch","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 125\u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940\u090f\u0938 Graphite \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a4dd1964f1c1bd2178b4d4d","slug":"tvs-graphite-125cc-performance-scooter-soon-to-launch","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 125\u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940\u090f\u0938 Graphite \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.