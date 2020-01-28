Tata Motors लॉन्च करेगी Tata Harrier का नया वर्जन, जानें इस SUV के बारे में 6 बड़ी बातें

{"_id":"5e3030ea8ebc3e7da67606ad","slug":"tata-harrier-suv-automatic-new-tata-harrier-launch-tata-harrier-new-model-with-sunroof","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Motors \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 Tata Harrier \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 SUV \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 6 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata introduces sunroof for Harrier
- फोटो : Social
{"_id":"5e3030ea8ebc3e7da67606ad","slug":"tata-harrier-suv-automatic-new-tata-harrier-launch-tata-harrier-new-model-with-sunroof","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Motors \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 Tata Harrier \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 SUV \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 6 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Harrier Price
- फोटो : Social