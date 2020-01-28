शहर चुनें

Tata Motors लॉन्च करेगी Tata Harrier का नया वर्जन, जानें इस SUV के बारे में 6 बड़ी बातें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 06:32 PM IST
Tata introduces sunroof for Harrier
1 of 7
Tata introduces sunroof for Harrier - फोटो : Social
Tata Motors की हाल ही में लॉन्च हुई SUV कार Tata Harrier के ऑटोमैटिक वेरिएंट के आने की चर्चा थी। इसके बाद से ही इस कार का ऑटो बाजार में प्रतीक्षा होने लगी। हालांकि कार प्रेमियों का यह इंतजार जल्द होने वाला है। टाटा मोटर्स जल्द हैरियर का अपडेट मॉडल पेश करने की योजना में है। कंपनी नई Tata Harrier को फरवरी में Auto Expo 2020 में लॉन्च कर सकती है। Tata Motors ने एक टीजर विडियो रिलीज किया है, जिसमें अपडेटेड Harrier के बारे में कई जानकारी सामने आई है। जानते हैं नई Tata Harrier की 6 बड़ी बातें। 
Tata introduces sunroof for Harrier
Tata introduces sunroof for Harrier - फोटो : Social
Tata Harrier SUV
Tata Harrier SUV
Tata Harrier Price
Tata Harrier Price - फोटो : Social
tata harrier suv
tata harrier suv
tata harrier
tata harrier
Tata harrier interior
Tata harrier interior
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
