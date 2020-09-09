शहर चुनें
Tata की कारों और एसयूवी पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट, 70000 रुपये तक हुई सस्ती

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 09 Sep 2020 01:04 PM IST
Tata Tiago Facelift
1 of 6
Tata Tiago Facelift - फोटो : Tata Motors
कोरोना काल में लॉकडाउन की वजह से ऑटोमोबाइल जगत खासा प्रभावित हुआ है। आलम यह था अप्रैल के महीने में एक भी गाड़ी की बिक्री नहीं हुई। लेकिन अनलॉक को चरणबद्ध तरीके से लागू किए जाने के बाद वाहनों की बिक्री बढ़ी है। लोग व्यक्तिगत आवाजाही के लिए निजी वाहन खरीद रहे हैं। जिससे वाहनों की बिक्री में तेजी आई है, लेकिन लॉकडाउन से पहले वाली स्थिति पर पहुंचने में अभी समय लग सकता है। इसलिए विभिन्न ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियां अपनी कार की बिक्री बढ़ाने और ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए कई शानदार स्कीम और ऑफर्स लेकर आ रही हैं। अगर आप भी एक नई कार खरीदने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो आप Tata Motors (टाटा मोटर्स) की चुनिंदा कारों पर दिए जा रहे आकर्षक ऑफर्स का फायदा उठा सकते हैं। टाटा मोटर्स सितंबर के महीने में अपनी कारों की खरीद पर 70 हजार रुपये तक के बेनिफिट्स दे रही है। हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि टाटा के किस कार मॉडल पर कितनी छूट मिल रही है।
Tata Tiago Facelift
Tata Tiago Facelift - फोटो : Tata Motors
Tata Tigor Facelift
Tata Tigor Facelift - फोटो : Tata Motors
tata nexon variant with sunroof
tata nexon variant with sunroof - फोटो : Tata Motors
Tata Harrier XT Plus
Tata Harrier XT Plus - फोटो : Tata Motors
Tata Tiago Facelift
Tata Tiago Facelift - फोटो : Tata Motors
Tata Tiago JTP india
Tata Tiago JTP india
