Ola Electric Scooter: लॉन्चिंग से पहले टीजर आया सामने, मिलेंगे कई शानदार फीचर्स, जानें डिटेल्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अमर शर्मा Updated Tue, 13 Jul 2021 10:25 PM IST
Ola Electric Scooter
Ola Electric Scooter - फोटो : Ola
Ola Electric Scooter (ओला इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर) भारत में जल्द लॉन्च किए जाने के लिए तैयार है। हाल ही में ओला कैब के सीईओ भाविश अग्रवाल ने सोशल मीडिय के जरिए इसकी एक झलक साझा की थी और एक वीडियो के जरिए दिखाया था कि सड़कों पर चलने के दौरान इसका परफॉर्मेंस कैसा होगा। अब एक बार फिर भाविश अग्रवाल ने सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर के जरिए यह जानकारी साझा की है कि इस ई-स्कूटर का उत्पादन जल्द ही शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि सिर्फ चार महीनों में ओला फ्यूचर फैक्ट्री का पहला चरण पूरा होने वाला है। 



भाविश अग्रवाल ने आनेवाली ओला ई स्कूटर के मिलने वाले फीचर्स के बारे में भी इशारा किया है। भाविश ट्वीट के मुताबिक, ओला ई-स्कूटर में बेस्ट-इन-क्लास बूट स्पेस (दो हेलमेट रखने लायक जगह) और बेस्ट-इन-क्लास राइडिंग रेंज जैसे खासियतें होंगी। इसमें एप-बेस्ड कीलेस एक्सेस भी मिलेगा। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इसमें नेविगेशन और ब्लूटूथ कनेक्टिविटी जैसे फीचर्स भी मिल सकते हैं। 
Ola Electric Scooter
Ola Electric Scooter - फोटो : Ola
Ola Electric Scooter
Ola Electric Scooter - फोटो : Ola
Ola Electric Scooter
Ola Electric Scooter - फोटो : Ola
Ola Electric Scooter
Ola Electric Scooter - फोटो : Ola
Ola Electric Scooter
Ola Electric Scooter - फोटो : Ola
Ola Hypercharger Network
Ola Hypercharger Network - फोटो : Ola
