Ola Electric Scooter: लॉन्चिंग से पहले टीजर आया सामने, मिलेंगे कई शानदार फीचर्स, जानें डिटेल्स

Got these crazy ads from the marketing team 🤦🏼♂️. Don’t know what they were thinking, hopeless fellows 😡! Giving up on these guys. Can you all help me with some ideas, I have a launch coming up soon! @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/fXw2ZNsdma— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 10, 2021
भाविश अग्रवाल ने आनेवाली ओला ई स्कूटर के मिलने वाले फीचर्स के बारे में भी इशारा किया है। भाविश ट्वीट के मुताबिक, ओला ई-स्कूटर में बेस्ट-इन-क्लास बूट स्पेस (दो हेलमेट रखने लायक जगह) और बेस्ट-इन-क्लास राइडिंग रेंज जैसे खासियतें होंगी। इसमें एप-बेस्ड कीलेस एक्सेस भी मिलेगा। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इसमें नेविगेशन और ब्लूटूथ कनेक्टिविटी जैसे फीचर्स भी मिल सकते हैं।