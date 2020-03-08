शहर चुनें

Hyundai Creta 2020 में इस्तेमाल हुई यह तकनीक, ये एसयूवी उठा सकती है 2 अफ्रीकी हाथियों का वजन

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 08 Mar 2020 07:35 PM IST
Hyundai Creta Second Generation
1 of 12
Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Hyundai Motor India Limited (ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया लिमिटेड) (HMIL) भारतीय ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में अपनी अगली सबसे बड़ी लॉन्चिंग कर रही है ऑल-न्यू  2020 Hyundai Creta (ह्यूंदै क्रेटा) सेकेंड जेनरेशन। दक्षिण कोरिया की दिग्गज ऑटो निर्माता कंपनी ह्यूंदै मोटर्स की नई ह्यूंदै क्रेटा की लॉन्चिंग की तारीख हर गुजरते दिन के साथ नजदीक आती जा रही है। कंपनी की पॉपुलर एसयूवी सेकंड जेनरेशन ह्यूंदै क्रेटा की बिक्री 17 मार्च, 2020 से शुरू हो जाएगी। इसका सीधा मुकाबला किआ मोटर्स की Kia Seltos (किआ सेल्टोस) से होगा। दिलचस्प बता यह है कि Hyundai Motors किआ मोटर्स की पैरेंटल कंपनी है। 
Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai India
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai India
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai India
2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos Front
2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos Front - फोटो : AmarUjala
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai India
Hyundai Creta 2020
Hyundai Creta 2020 - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai India
