शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   new hyundai creta 2020 booking new hyundai creta 2020 features hyundai creta 2020 launch date

Hyundai Creta सेकंड जेनरेशन की बुकिंग 10 दिनों में 10 हजार के पार, 17 मार्च को होगी लॉन्च

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 11 Mar 2020 02:38 PM IST
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
1 of 8
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Motor India Limited (ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया लिमिटेड) (HMIL) भारतीय बाजार में 17 मार्च 2020 को ऑल-न्यू  2020 Hyundai Creta (ह्यूंदै क्रेटा) सेकेंड जेनरेशन लॉन्च करने वाली है। दक्षिण कोरिया की दिग्गज ऑटो निर्माता कंपनी ने भारत में इसकी प्री-बुकिंग 2 मार्च से शुरू कर दी थी। कंपनी की पॉपुलर एसयूवी सेकंड जेनरेशन ह्यूंदै क्रेटा की केवल 10 दिन में 10,000 बुकिंग की जा चुकी है। क्रेटा को 25000 रुपये की टोकन राशि पर चुनिंदा डीलरशिप पर बुक किया जा सकता है, जो रिफंडेबल है। सेकेंड जेनरेशन ह्यूंदै क्रेटा एसयूवी का सीधा मुकाबला किआ मोटर्स की Kia Seltos (किआ सेल्टोस) से होगा। दिलचस्प बता यह है कि Hyundai Motors किआ मोटर्स की पैरेंटल कंपनी है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब, सवाल इस नंबर पर 8287757490 whatsapp करें
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
hyundai creta 2020 hyundai india hyundai motors
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

PAL-V Flying Car
Automobiles

देश की पहली ‘मेक इन इंडिया’ फ्लाइंग कार में जल्द भर सकेंगे उड़ान, फुल टैंक पर चलेगी 500 KM!

11 मार्च 2020

2020 honda city India
Automobiles

अप्रैल में लॉन्च हो सकती है 2020 Honda City, पहली बार इन अनोखे फीचर्स से होगी लैस!

11 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
Hyundai Kona Electric
Auto News

2020 Hyundai Kona Electric का ड्राइव रेंज बढ़ा, फुल चार्जिंग पर अब चलेगी 484 किलोमीटर

11 मार्च 2020

Yulu Bike
Auto News

Bajaj लाएगा सस्ता इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, होगा ज्यादा मॉडर्न, कीमत होगी सिर्फ इतनी

9 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Uber cab
Auto News

कोरोनावायरस से पीड़ित होने पर Uber और अन्य डिलीवरी कंपनियां अपने ड्राइवरों को देंगी मुआवजा

9 मार्च 2020

Mahindra XUV300 red color
Auto News

Mahindra लॉन्च करेगी XUV300 का नया वर्जन, बनेगी सबसे पावरफुल Sub-Compact SUV, जानें फीचर्स

8 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Holi Colors on Car
Automobiles

होली के रंगों से आपकी कार नहीं दिखेगी भद्दी, ये जरूरी टिप्स रखेंगे खूबसूरती बरकरार!

9 मार्च 2020

होली पर मस्ती करते छात्र
Auto News

कहीं रंगों से खराब न हो जाए आपकी महंगी बाइक, इस होली अपनाएं ये 4 आसान तरीके

9 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
विज्ञापन
Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto News

Hyundai Creta 2020 में इस्तेमाल हुई यह तकनीक, ये एसयूवी उठा सकती है 2 अफ्रीकी हाथियों का वजन

8 मार्च 2020

Renault Symbioz
Auto News

International Women's Day: ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियां महिला ग्राहकों के लिए लाई कई खास ऑफर्स

8 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
BS6 Bikes
Auto News

BS6 इंजन वाली ये हैं 5 सबसे नई बाइक्स, दमदार ताकत के साथ देती हैं शानदार माइलेज

8 मार्च 2020

International Women's Day: BS6 Scooters
Auto News

International Women's Day: लड़कियों और महिलाओं के लिए ये हैं 6 दमदार BS6 स्कूटर्स

8 मार्च 2020

Fastag
Auto News

इस टेक्नोलॉजी से FASTag टोल टैक्स भुगतान बनेगा वर्ल्ड क्लास, 50 सेकंड में निकलेंगे वाहन

8 मार्च 2020

Suzuki Gixxer Bs6 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Bs6
Auto News

Suzuki Gixxer और TVS Apache RTR 160 4V में कौन है सबसे धाकड़ BS6 बाइक? पढ़ें कंपेरिजन

8 मार्च 2020

Renault Kwid facelift launched in India
Auto News

2.92 लाख रुपये की इस फैमिली कार पर पाएं 54000 रुपये की तगड़ी छूट, देती है 23 km/l का माइलेज

8 मार्च 2020

Suzuki Gixxer bs6 vs Honda Unicorn BS6
Auto News

Suzuki Gixxer और Honda Unicorn में कौन है सबसे दमदार और स्टाइलिश बाइक?

8 मार्च 2020

Coronavirus- Cab Service
Automobiles

कोरोनावायरसः अगर OLA UBER में करते हैं सफर, तो बरतें ये सावधानियां

7 मार्च 2020

Tata Harrier BS6
Automobiles

पेट्रोल इंजन के साथ जल्द लॉन्च होगी नई Tata Harrier, होगी MG Hector से भी पावरफुल!

7 मार्च 2020

Maruti Suzuki BS6 Cars
Auto News

भूल जाओगे BS4 गाड़ियां, Maruti Suzuki की इन 5 नई BS6 कारों पर मिल रहा है 55000 का बंपर डिस्काउंट

7 मार्च 2020

2020 Honda WR-V
Automobiles

2020 Honda WR-V की बुकिंग शुरू, BS6 पेट्रोल-डीजल इंजन के साथ अप्रैल में लॉन्चिंग

7 मार्च 2020

Mahindra XUV500 AMT
Auto News

गियर लगाने की झंझट होगी खत्म, Mahindra की XUV500 AMT पर पाएं 1.25 लाख रुपये की बंपर छूट

7 मार्च 2020

Hyundai Santro
Auto News

5 लाख रुपये से सस्ती इस फैमिली कार पर पाएं 55,000 रुपये की बंपर छूट, 20.3 kmpl का देती है माइलेज

7 मार्च 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
2020 Hyundai Creta Interior Sketch
2020 Hyundai Creta Interior Sketch - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Creta 2020
Hyundai Creta 2020 - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Amar Ujala
2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos - फोटो : AmarUjala
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai India
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai India
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited