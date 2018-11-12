शहर चुनें

Thar से लेकर Safari तक कंपनी ने इन कारों का बदला रंग रूप

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 12 Nov 2018 01:48 PM IST
कार को खरीदना हर किसी का सपना होता है कार ऐसी हो जो देखकर लोग नजर न हटा पाएं। वैसे तो वाहन निर्माता कंपनियां अपने वाहन को बनाने में किसी भी प्रकार की कमी नहीं छोडती हैं। फिर भी कहीं न कहीं ग्राहकों की उम्मीदें मन में रह जाती हैं कि काश यह भी होता काश वह भी होता।

हालांकि कुछ वाहन ऐसे भी रहे जिनमें बदलाव की काफी संभावनाएं बाकी थीं। ऐसे में कार निर्माता कंपनियों ने खुद ही अपने कुछ मॉडल्स को मोडिफाई कर दिया। आज हम आपको ऐसी ही कुछ कारों के बारे में बताएंगे जो मोडिफाई होकर पहले से ज्यादा पसंद किए गए हैं ।

 
