MG Motor India बेचेगी सेकंड हैंड कार, सस्ते में खरीदें पसंदीदा वाहन

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 25 Aug 2020 07:45 PM IST
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus - फोटो : MG Motor
लग्जरी कार निर्माता कंपनी MG Motor India (एमजी मोटर इंडिया) ने कोरोना काल में मुनाफा कमाने के लिए यूज्ड कार यानी सेकंड हैंड कारों के बाजार में एंट्री की है। एमजी मोटर इंडिया ने बयान में बताया कि कंपनी ने सर्टिफाइड पुरानी कारों का व्यापार शुरू किया है जिसका नाम MG Reassure (एमजी रीएश्योर) रखा गया है। 
MG Hector Plus
