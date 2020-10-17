शहर चुनें
Mahindra Thar के ग्राहकों को डिलीवरी के लिए कितने दिनों का करना होगा इंतजार?

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 17 Oct 2020 06:52 PM IST
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
महिंद्रा (Mahindra) ने अपनी नई-जनरेशन वाली थार को भारत में सबसे पहले 15 अगस्त 2020 को पेश किया था। इसके बाद कंपनी ने इसे भारतीय बाजार में 2 अक्टूबर, 2020 को लॉन्च किया। कंपनी की इस ऑफ-रोडिंग एसयूवी की बंपर मांग का अंदाजा आप इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि लॉन्च के बाद शुरुआती तीन दिनों में इसके 9000 यूनिट्स की बुकिंग हो गई। जबकि, इसका डेमो मॉडल केवल 18 शहरों में उपलब्ध था।

महिंद्रा की तरफ से बताया गया है कि नई-जनरेशन वाली थार की डिलीवरी एक नवंबर से शुरू होगी। हालाकि, रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक ग्राहकों को नई थार की डिलीवरी के लिए तीन महीने तक इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है। यानी अगर आप इस ऑफ-रोड एसयूवी को अभी बुक करते हैं, तो इसकी संभावना बहुत ज्यादा है कि यह गाड़ी अगले साल ही आपके घर पहुंचेगी।
auto news national mahindra thar 2020 mahindra thar
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Social Media
Mahindra Thar 2020: Global Debut
Mahindra Thar 2020: Global Debut - फोटो : Social Media
