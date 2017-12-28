Download App
From BS-6 to fastag, Here are 5 Rules comes in Automobile Sector in 2017
बीएस-6 ईंधन से लेकर फास्टैग तक, ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में इस साल आए ये 5 बड़े नियम

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 08:35 AM IST
साल 2017 खत्म होने को है। ऐसे में आपकी पसंदीदा वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पाठकों को साल भर की बड़ी खबरों और ट्रेंडिग टॉपिक्स से रूबरू करा रही है। साल 2017 में ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में कई नए नियम लाए गए हैं। इसमें बीएस-6 ईंधन से लेकर फास्टैग जैसे बड़े नियम शामिल हैं। डालते हैं इनपर नजर
