2021 Kia Sorento भारत लाएगी किआ मोटर्स, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour से होगा मुकाबला

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 23 Mar 2020 09:36 PM IST
2021 Kia Sorento
2021 Kia Sorento - फोटो : Kia
Kia Motors India (किआ मोटर्स इंडिया) पिछले साल अगस्त में भारत में अपने सबसे पहले उत्पाद Seltos (सेल्टोस) को लेकर आई। लॉन्चिंग के साथ ही यह mid-size SUV (मिड-साइज एसयूवी) भारतीय कार प्रेमियों के बीच हिट हो गई। यह एक आकर्षक लुक वाली, शारदार फीचर्स से लैस एक पावरफुल एसयूवी है। इसकी कामयाबी से उत्साहित दक्षिण कोरियाई ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनी किआ मोटर्स ने luxury MPV (लग्जरी एमपीवी) Carnival (कार्निवल) लॉन्च की। अब कंपनी भारत में अपनी Utility Vehicles (यूटिलिटी व्हीकल्स) का पोर्टफोलियो बढ़ाने जा रही है। 
2021 Kia Sorento
2021 Kia Sorento - फोटो : Kia
2021 Kia Sorento
2021 Kia Sorento - फोटो : Kia
2021 Kia Sorento
2021 Kia Sorento - फोटो : Kia
2021 Kia Sorento
2021 Kia Sorento - फोटो : Kia
2021 Kia Sorento
2021 Kia Sorento - फोटो : Kia
2021 Kia Sorento
2021 Kia Sorento - फोटो : Kia
2021 Kia Sorento
2021 Kia Sorento - फोटो : Kia
