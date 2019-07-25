शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Astrology ›   Vaastu ›   vastu tips these plants will bring happiness in your house

वास्तु टिप्स: घर पर पौधे रखने की भी होती है शुभ दिशा

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 03:28 PM IST
वास्तु शास्त्र
1 of 5
वास्तु शास्त्र

घर के अंदर सही समय पर और सही दिशा में पौधा लगाया जाए तो इससे आपके घर की खूबसूरती तो बढ़ती ही है, साथ ही आपके जीवन में खुशियां आती है। आइए जानते हैं घर के किस दिशा में पौधा लगाने से क्या असर पड़ता है।

 

अगली स्लाइड देखें

क्या सफलता आपसे है कोसों दूर? ज्योतिषीय समाधान के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
plants lucky plants for home plant gives us happyness मनी प्लांट तुलसी का पौधा तुलसी के पौधे के फायदे
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Astrology News in Hindi related to daily horoscope, tarot readings, birth chart report in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Astro and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग
Festivals

Mallikarjun Jyotirling : जानें शिव के इस ज्योतिर्लिंग को आखिर क्यों कहते हैं दक्षिण का कैलाश?

25 जुलाई 2019

रामेश्वरम ज्योतिर्लिंग
Religion

शत्रुओं पर विजय दिलाती है रामेश्वरम ज्योतिर्लिंग की पूजा, श्री राम को भी मिला था महादेव से आशीर्वाद

25 जुलाई 2019

आध्यात्मिक ताकत का महत्व
Yog-Dhyan

सीख: पेशे में सफलता के लिए आध्यात्मिक रूप से दो चीजें बहुत जरूरी

25 जुलाई 2019

gayatri jayanti 2019 know benefits of chanting gayatri mantra
Yog-Dhyan

Gayatri Mantra : भूलकर भी न करें इस तरह गायत्री मंत्र का जप, जानें 7 खास बातें

25 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
sawan 2019 chant these mantra during whole sawan month
Yog-Dhyan

सावन में 'ॐ नमः शिवाय' का उच्चारण करने से ज्यादा मिलती है सफलता

25 जुलाई 2019

know quality and disquality before making friends
Wellness

दुश्मन से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक होते हैं ऐसे दोस्त, भूलकर भी न करें ऐसे लोगों से मित्रता

25 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Astrology

हस्तरेखा
Palmistry

हथेली की यह चार रेखाएं बदलकर रख देती हैं इंसान की किस्मत

25 जुलाई 2019

vastu tips
Vaastu

Vastu Tips : व्यक्ति से हो जाती है जाने-अनजाने वास्तु की ये 10 गलतियां

25 जुलाई 2019

कान से करें व्यक्ति की पहचान
Palmistry

सामुद्रिक शास्त्र : कान से पहचानें कौन करेगा आपका भला और कौन पहुंचा सकता है नुकसान

25 जुलाई 2019

love rashifal
Predictions

लव राशिफल: 25 जुलाई को प्रेम के मामले में किन राशियों को मिलेगा सितारों का साथ

25 जुलाई 2019

View More Stories

ज्योतिषी से बात करें

वास्तु शास्त्र
वास्तु शास्त्र
वास्तु शास्त्र
वास्तु शास्त्र
वास्तु शास्त्र
वास्तु शास्त्र
वास्तु शास्त्र
वास्तु शास्त्र
वास्तु शास्त्र
वास्तु शास्त्र
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

टिकट के लिए लाइन में लगने से पाइये छुटकारा, मोबाइल में डाउनलोड कीजिए ये एप

ट्रेन के लिए टिकट बुक करवाना किसी महाभारत से कम नहीं। यात्रियों की मुश्किल को आसान करने के लिए रेलवे ने एक UTS App लॉन्च किया है। इसके जरिए जनरल और प्लेटफॉर्म टिकट बुक किए जा सकते हैं। आईये जानते हैं ये एप कैसे काम करेगा।

25 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:02

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर इमाम उल हक की लड़कियों के साथ 'गंदी बात' हुई वायरल

25 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:41

UAPA Amendment Bill 2019 : अमित शाह ने बताया, किसे माना जाएगा आतंकवादी

25 जुलाई 2019

प्रीति पटेल 3:08

ब्रिटेन की बोरिस सरकार में प्रीति पटेल बनीं भारतीय मूल की पहली गृह मंत्री, टेरीजा मे की रहीं विरोधी

25 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 2:36

कर्नाटक में कौन बनेगा मुख्यमंत्री, अमित शाह और जेपी नड्डा संग कई नेता करेंगे मंथन

25 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited