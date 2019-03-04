शनिदेव का संबंध आपके पैरों से होता है। इतना ही नहीं जब आप बाहर पहनने वाले जूतों को पहनकर घर में प्रवेश करते हैं तो अपने साथ राहु और केतु से जुड़े दोष भी साथ ले जाते हैं। आइए जानते हैं जूतों-चप्पल से जुड़े जीवन के वो राज जो आप नहीं जानते होंगे।
