वास्तुटिप्स: घर के इस हिस्से में भूलकर भी न लगाएं ताले, बढ़ सकता है आपका दुर्भाग्य

पूजा दास, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 11:03 AM IST
घर की सुरक्षा के लिए ताला और चाबी दोनों ही महत्वपूर्ण होते हैं। ताले के बिना कोई भी मकान, दुकान अथवा घर वास्तव में अपूर्ण होता है।  हम कहीं भी रहें, लेकिन अपनी मूल्यवान संपत्ति की रक्षा, महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज और पूरे घर की सुरक्षा के लिए ताले का उपयोग करते हैं। घर में लगे ताले से ही हमारे भीतर सुरक्षा की भावना पैदा होती है। वास्तुशास्त्र में ताले को लेकर कई नियम बताए गए हैं। वास्तुविद कहते हैं कि इन नियमों का पालन करने से घर की सुरक्षा बढ़ती है और किसी भी प्रकार की चोरी अथवा नुकसान की संभावना कम होती है।
 


 
vastu vastu tips

