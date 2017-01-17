शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Astrology ›   Palmistry ›   palmistry lines for marriage

शादी से पहले जान लें यह बातें शादी के बाद खुल जाएगी किस्मत

राकेश्ा झा/टीम डिजिटल, Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 10:24 PM IST
मैरिज
1 of 6
मकर संक्रांति के साथ ही शादी विवाह के शुभ दिन शुरु हो गए हैं। आपकी शादी होने वाली है या शादी की बात चल रही है तो आपको कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए क्योंकि यह बातें ऐसी हैं जो शादी के बाद आपकी किस्मत चमका सकती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
palmistry lines palmistry for marriage

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Astrology News in Hindi related to daily horoscope, tarot readings, birth chart report in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Astro and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हस्तरेखा
Palmistry

हथेली में हैं ये निशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

2 अप्रैल 2018

माथ्ाे की रेख्ाा
Palmistry

माथा देखकर जानें कौन होगा धनी कौन ज्ञानी

15 जनवरी 2017

अंगूठा
Palmistry

अंगूठे पर यह निशान देखकर जान सकते हैं लोगों के बड़े राज

14 दिसंबर 2016

तिल
Palmistry

शरीर के इन अंगों पर मौजूद तिल होता है बेहद शुभ, लाभदायक

9 दिसंबर 2016

know your life line in palmistry science
Palmistry

अपनी उंगली की लंबाई से जान सकते हैं आप कितने वर्षों तक जीवित रहेंगे

2 अप्रैल 2018

संतान रेखा
Palmistry

कितने बच्चे होंगे आपके, हथेली देखकर खुद जान लें

28 मार्च 2018

More in Palmistry

तिल के निश्ाान
Palmistry

आपके इन अंगों पर तिल है तो पैसा कभी नहीं टिकेगा पास

8 मार्च 2018

palmistry eyebrow personality
Palmistry

भौंह बताती हैं ऐसी स्त्रियों को नहीं मिलता है वैवाहिक संबंधों का सुख

14 मार्च 2018

according to palmistry these lines of palm tell whether you are lucky or not
Palmistry

हथेली की ये रेखाएं बताती है कि आप भाग्यशाली हैं या नहीं

11 मार्च 2018

according to samudrik shastra these four sign in palm are lucky
Palmistry

जिनकी हथेली पर होते हैं ये 4 निशान, जीवन में कभी नहीं होते निराश

12 नवंबर 2017

know about manibandh lines in palmistry
Palmistry

हथेली में इन रेखाओं से पता चलता है आप कितने भाग्यशाली है, जानिए खास बातें

20 सितंबर 2017

such people become millionaires, these lines and marks on hand
Palmistry

जिनके हाथों पर बनता हो ऐसा निशान,उन्हें मिलता है अचानक धन लाभ

27 सितंबर 2017

moles on these 5 ares of your body indicate your financial conditions according to samudrik shastra
Palmistry

जिनके इन 5 जगहों पर होता है काला तिल, कभी नहीं होती उन्हें धन की कमी

20 दिसंबर 2017

according to palmistry if cross line each other in hand indicate these good sign
Palmistry

हाथ की लकीरें जब एक दूसरे को काटे तो जानें क्या होता है इसका मतलब

8 दिसंबर 2017

according to samudrik shastra these type of sign on hand indicate rich person
Palmistry

हथेली में ये 4 निशान आपको बना सकते हैं करोड़पति, भाग्य हमेशा देता है साथ

9 अक्टूबर 2017

according to samudrik shastra such lines on the forehead always get honor
Palmistry

आप सरकारी अधिकारी बनेंगे या नेता, जानिए माथे की इन लकीरों से

18 सितंबर 2017

palm lines
Palmistry

हथेली का ये हिस्सा हो उभरा हुआ, मिलती है सरकारी नौकरी

7 अक्टूबर 2017

according to palmistry these line on palm are auspicious sign
Palmistry

हथेली पर बना ये निशान आपको बनता है धनवान

13 नवंबर 2017

these 4 sign on your palm indicate you will become rich person
Palmistry

हथेली पर ऐसे 4 निशान आपको बना सकते हैं अमीर और उच्च अधिकारी

8 नवंबर 2017

do you know your laughter type can reveal about your behaviour and personality
Palmistry

हंसने के ये 5 अंदाज बताते हैं आपका नेचर कैसा है...

12 अक्टूबर 2017

according to palmistry these five sign on your hand makes lakshmi yog
Palmistry

भाग्य रेखा न होने पर भी ये 5 निशान आपको बना सकते हैं करोड़पति

18 दिसंबर 2017

मैरिज
अंगुली
अंगुली
अंगुली
अंगुली
दुल्हन

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.