आज से बढ़ सकती है सर्दी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 02:13 AM IST
winter can increase from today

सांकेतिक चित्रPC: demo pic

नए साल के शुरुआती दिनों पर शहरवासियों को कड़ाके वाली सर्दी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक सोमवार से दिन व रात के तापमान में गिरावट आने की संभावना है।
कुछ इलाकों में जबरदस्त धुंध का भी सामना करना पड़ेगा। पंजाब सहित हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुछ हिस्सों में बादल छाए रहेंगे। इसका असर चंडीगढ़ में भी पड़ेगा। बादलों की वजह से धूप निकलने की संभावना भी काफी कम है। रविवार को इसका असर देखने को मिला है। रविवार को काफी हल्की धूप रही। इस वजह से तापमान में थोड़ी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है।

मौसम विभाग की ओर से बताया गया है कि रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 21.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है। जो शनिवार के मुकाबले करीब डेढ़ डिग्री कम तापमान था।

शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 22.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। शनिवार रात का तापमान 7.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड हुआ। सोमवार से अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में करीब एक से दो डिग्री की गिरावट आ सकती है। अगले तीन दिन अधिकतम तापमान 20-18 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान छह से सात डिग्री के बीच दर्ज किया जा सकता है।

रविवार सवेरे धूप अच्छी निकली थी, लेकिन जैसे-जैसे समय बढ़ता गया, धूप कम हल्की होने लगी और तापमान में भी गिरावट आई। चार बजे करीब धूप का नामो-निशान नहीं था।

हालांकि नए साल की पूर्व संध्या और रविवार होने के कारण टूरिस्ट प्लेस पर आने वाली भीड़ पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ा। सुखना लेक, सेक्टर-17 सहित सभी जगहों पर लोगों की भारी भीड़ थी।
