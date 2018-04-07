शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेशः भारत बंद के दौरान हिंसा भड़काने के आरोप में BJP नेता गिरिराज जाटव गिरफ्तार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भिंड Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 11:57 AM IST
bhind violence
bhind violence
मध्यप्रदेश में भारत बंद के दौरान हिंसा भड़काने वालों के खिलाफ प्रशासन ने कड़ी कार्रवाई करना शुरू कर दिया है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, शनिवार को भिंड जिले से बीजेपी नेता गिरिराज जाटव को भारत बंद के दौरान हिंसा भड़काने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। बता दें कि इससे पहले उनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए सूचना देने वाले को 10,000 रुपये का इनाम घोषित किया गया था। 
वहीं यूपी के मुजफ्फरनगर से भी भारत बंद प्रदर्शन के दौरान हिंसा फैलाने के आरोप में बसपा जिला अध्यक्ष कमल गौतम को गिरफ्तार किया गया। इसके बाद उन्हें 20 अप्रैल तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है। 

 



उल्लेखनीय है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा एससी-एसटी एक्ट में बदलाव के विरोध में बीते सोमवार यानी 2 अप्रैल को देशभर में आयोजित भारत बंद के दौरान मध्यप्रदेश के ग्वालियर, मुरैना, भिंड और चंबल के कई स्थानों से हिंसा की खबरें सामने आई थी। जिसके बाद हालात को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने कर्फ्यू जारी लगाने के निर्देश दिए थे। इसके साथ ही ऐतिहातन इंटरनेट सेवाएं भी दो दिनों तक बाधित रखी गई थी। राज्य में घटी हिंसा की घटनाओं में 8 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। 

इस दौरान बुधवार को भी भिंड में दो अलग- अलग घटनाओं में कर्फ्यू के बावजूद प्रदर्शनकारियों ने नगरपालिका कार्यालय के बाहर एक दुकान फूंक दी गई और बीच सड़क पर एक टायर को आग लगा दी थी। 


 
bharat bandh bjp bhind violence

