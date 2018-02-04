अपना शहर चुनें

टैलेंट टेस्ट आसान बनाएगा नौकरी की राह, प्रतिभा के अनुसार मिलेगा रोजगार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 06:02 PM IST
लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय अब अपने विद्यार्थियों के टैलेंट की परख करेगा। उनकी प्रतिभा और रुचि के आधार पर विवि निजी कंपनियों को आमंत्रित कर उनके लिए नौकरी भी तलाश करेगा।

ऑल इंडिया काउंसिल फॉर टेक्निकल एजूकेशन (एआईसीटीई) के निर्देश के बाद लविवि ने ऑनलाइन टैलेंट टेस्ट का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। इसमें 30 से ज्यादा फील्ड हैं। विद्यार्थी विवि की वेबसाइट पर जाकर पंजीकरण करा सकते हैं।
 
एआईसीटीई ने देश भर के विद्यार्थियों को अपना ज्ञान परखने के लिए विभिन्न फील्ड के ऑनलाइन टैलेंट टेस्ट की व्यवस्था कर रखी है। सभी संस्थानों को निर्देश है कि वे अपने विद्यार्थियों को अनिवार्य रूप से इन टेस्ट में शामिल कराएं।

इसकी रिपोर्ट भी मांगी गई है। टेस्ट देने के बाद स्टूडेंट्स का रिजल्ट भी तुरंत बता दिया जाएगा। इससे पता चल सकेगा कि स्टूडेंट को फिलहाल सफल होने के लिए और कितनी मेहनत करनी होगी।
कॅरिअर प्लेसमेंट सेल करेगी मॉनीटरिंग
