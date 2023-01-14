Notifications

Hockey Live Score: हॉकी विश्व कप में आज चार मुकाबले, पहले मैच में न्यूजीलैंड का मुकाबला चिली से

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर/राउरकेला Published by: रोहित राज Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2023 01:09 PM IST
Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates NZ vs Chile NED vs Malaysia Belgium vs Korea Germany vs Japan
हॉकी विश्व कप 2023 - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
खास बातें

FIH Hockey Men's World Cup Live Score News in Hindi :नमस्कर, अमर उजाला के लाइव ब्लॉग में आपका स्वागत है। ओडिशा में चल रहे हॉकी विश्व कप का आज दूसरा दिन है। शनिवार (14 जनवरी) को पूल बी और पूल सी की टीमें आमने-सामने होंगी। पूल सी में न्यूजीलैंड का मुकाबला चिली और नीदरलैंड का मलयेशिया से होगा। वहीं, पूल बी में बेल्जियम का मुकाबला दक्षिण कोरिया और जर्मनी का मुकाबला जापान से होगा।
लाइव अपडेट

01:08 PM, 14-Jan-2023

Hockey Live Score: चिली के सामने न्यूजीलैंड की चुनौती

12:59 PM, 14-Jan-2023

Hockey Live Score: हॉकी विश्व कप में आज चार मुकाबले, पहले मैच में न्यूजीलैंड का मुकाबला चिली से

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

