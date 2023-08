IND vs PAK Hockey Live: चौथे क्वार्टर का खेल जारी, भारत 3-0 से आगे; हरमनप्रीत ने किए दो गोल

09:03 PM, 09-Aug-2023

Stadium erupts in cheer and jubilation as team #india score their first goal during a penalty corner, in a thrilling 1st quarter of the #INDvsPAK #Hockey game in #chennai #Hockey #HockeyIndia #HockeyTwitter #indian #pakistan #sports #TamilNadu #AsianChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/I1zvTFwOek