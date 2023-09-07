PM Modi: आसियान-भारत शिखर सम्मलेन में शामिल होने जकार्ता पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, भारतीय प्रवासियों ने किया स्वागत

Live
#WATCH | Indonesia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian Diaspora gathered at hotel in Jakarta pic.twitter.com/IMWw3yLukB— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023
Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to the ASEAN related meetings and to working with various leaders for making a better planet. pic.twitter.com/aKpwLnk3ky— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2023
