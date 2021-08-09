संसद: पेगासस मुद्दे पर विपक्ष का हंगामा जारी, लोकसभा मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित

Live
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2pm following sloganeering by Opposition MPs on 'Pegasus project' media report pic.twitter.com/waNvvGSMlI— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
It is a matter of great happiness that our country has won seven medals at the #TokyoOlympics. People should take inspiration from this. There is nothing healthier than pursuing sports: BJP MP Sunny Deol at the Parliament pic.twitter.com/bQla8mYh8O— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
All Opposition parties will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021 being introduced in Parliament today: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/hWCWIgrVQP— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
Delhi | Opposition leaders meet to discuss strategy for the remaining period of the Monsoon Session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/e4P5hJjRIj— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on the ongoing farmers protest— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/xwez04WhYa
Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021 in Lok Sabha today— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/XrHXV7oWXz
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/ybGVYA1T7Z
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over alleged rape-murder of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi and law and order situation in the national capital— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.