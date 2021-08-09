बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live Updates Opposition On Pegasus Issue Loksabha Rajyasabha Today on 9 august Latest News In Hindi

Live

संसद: पेगासस मुद्दे पर विपक्ष का हंगामा जारी, लोकसभा मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Mon, 09 Aug 2021 02:38 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live Updates Opposition On Pegasus Issue Loksabha Rajyasabha Today on 9 august Latest News In Hindi
लोकसभा - फोटो : लोकसभा टीवी

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

खास बातें

संसद में  सोमवार से मानसून सत्र के आखिरी सप्ताह की कार्यवाही शुरू हो गई है। सदन की कार्यवाही शुरू होते ही स्वर्ण पदक विजेता नीरज चोपड़ा समेत सभी ओलंपिक खिलाड़ियों को बधाई दी गई। वहीं सदन की कार्यवाही शुरू होने से पहले विपक्षी दलों ने सरकार के खिलाफ रणनीति बनाने के लिए एक बार फिर से बैठक बुलाई।
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
02:38 PM, 09-Aug-2021

भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक मंगलवार को

संसद में जारी गतिरोध के बीच भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक मंगलवार को होगी। 
02:12 PM, 09-Aug-2021

लोकसभा मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित

पेगासस जासूसी मामला, केंद्र के तीन नए कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग सहित कुछ अन्य मुद्दों पर विपक्षी दलों के सदस्यों के हंगामे के कारण सोमवार को लोकसभा की कार्यवाही चार बार के स्थगन के बाद दिन भर के लिए स्थगित।
12:10 PM, 09-Aug-2021

राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही दोपहर दो बजे तक के लिए स्थगित

'पेगासस प्रोजेक्ट' मीडिया रिपोर्ट पर विपक्षी सांसदों की नारेबाजी के बाद राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही दोपहर दो बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई है।


 
11:52 AM, 09-Aug-2021

अर्जुन राम मेघवाल का विपक्ष पर हमला

केंद्रीय संसदीय कार्य राज्यमंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल ने विपक्ष पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि अगर पेगासस मुद्दे पर सांसद कागज हाथ से छीनकर नहीं फाड़ते तो यह स्थिति नहीं आती। इसके लिए वे सांसद निलंबित भी हुए। इतना गलत आचरण करने पर भी अगर कोई माफ़ी नहीं मांगता है तो इससे पता चलता है कि कौन सदन चलाना चाहता है और कौन नहीं। 
11:45 AM, 09-Aug-2021

सनी देओल ने टोक्यो ओलंपिक में जीत पर जताई खुशी

भाजपा सांसद सनी देओल ने कहा कि यह बहुत खुशी की बात है कि हमारे देश ने टोक्यो ओलंपिक में सात पदक जीते हैं। इससे लोगों को प्रेरणा लेनी चाहिए। खेलों को आगे बढ़ाने से बेहतर कुछ नहीं है।


 
11:30 AM, 09-Aug-2021

लोकसभा और राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही दोपहर 12 बजे तक स्थगित

पेगासस मुद्दे पर विपक्ष के भारी हंगामे के बाद लोकसभा और राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही दोपहर 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई है।
11:06 AM, 09-Aug-2021

ओबीसी से जुड़े अहम बिल पास करने में विपक्ष का समर्थन

राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा कि सभी विपक्षी दल आज संसद में पेश किए जा रहे संविधान (एक सौ सत्ताईसवें संशोधन) विधेयक 2021 का समर्थन करेंगे।


 
10:52 AM, 09-Aug-2021

लोकसभा में आज पेश होगा ओबीसी आरक्षण से जुड़ा अहम बिल

संसद के मानसून सत्र में आज एक अहम बिल पेश किया जाना है। केंद्रीय सामाजिक न्याय और अधिकारिता मंत्री डॉक्टर वीरेंद्र कुमार सोमवार को लोकसभा में संविधान (127वां संशोधन) विधेयक, 2021 पेश करेंगे। इस विधेयक का मकसद है पिछड़े वर्गों(ओबीसी) की पहचान करने के लिए राज्यों की शक्ति को बहाल करना।
10:43 AM, 09-Aug-2021

विपक्षी दलों की बैठक शुरू

संसद के मानसून सत्र की शेष अवधि के लिए रणनीति पर चर्चा करने के लिए विपक्षी नेताओं की बैठक शुरू हो गई है।
09:49 AM, 09-Aug-2021

दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने राज्यसभा में दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस

किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन पर कांग्रेस सांसद दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने राज्यसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस दिया है। 


 
09:26 AM, 09-Aug-2021

लोकसभा में संविधान (127वां संशोधन) विधेयक 2021 होगा पेश

केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ वीरेंद्र कुमार आज यानी सोमवार को लोकसभा में संविधान (127वां संशोधन) विधेयक 2021 पेश करेंगे।


 
09:07 AM, 09-Aug-2021

कांग्रेस सांसद मनिकम टैगोर ने स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस दिया

कांग्रेस सांसद मनिकम टैगोर ने 'पेगासस प्रोजेक्ट' पर चर्चा के लिए लोकसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस दिया है।


 
09:06 AM, 09-Aug-2021

आप नेता संजय सिंह ने राज्यसभा में शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया 

आम आदमी पार्टी के सांसद संजय सिंह ने दिल्ली में नौ साल की बच्ची के साथ कथित दुष्कर्म और हत्या एवं राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में कानून-व्यवस्था की स्थिति को लेकर राज्यसभा में शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया।


 
08:09 AM, 09-Aug-2021

जेपी नड्डा का विपक्ष पर हमला

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने कहा है कि सरकार ने प्रभावी ढंग से कोरोना संकट का प्रबंधन किया जबकि विपक्ष ने गैर-जिम्मेदाराना व्यवहार किया और टीकों और चल रहे टीकाकरण अभियान पर निराधार आरोप लगाए।
07:43 AM, 09-Aug-2021

संसद: पेगासस मुद्दे पर विपक्ष का हंगामा जारी, लोकसभा मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित

संसद में सोमवार से जहां मानसून सत्र के आखिरी सप्ताह की कार्यवाही शुरू होने वाली है, वहीं विपक्षी दलों ने सरकार के खिलाफ रणनीति बनाने के लिए एक बार फिर से बैठक बुलाई है। यह बैठक राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता के चैंबर सुबह 10 बजे होगी।  
Load More
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national rajya sabha lok sabha monsoon session 2021
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पीएम मोदी का संबोधन
India News

सौगात: किसान सम्मान निधि की 9वीं किस्त जारी, पीएम बोले- किसानों से MSP पर अब तक की सबसे बड़ी खरीद

9 अगस्त 2021

नसीम अहमद के साथ नीरज
Dehradun

टोक्यो ओलंपिक: रुड़की के नसीम के हाथों तराशा गया हिंदुस्तान का हीरा नीरज चोपड़ा, तस्वीरें

9 अगस्त 2021

एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत।
Gorakhpur

उजड़ गया परिवार: एक साथ चार मासूमों सहित उठीं पांच अर्थियां तो रो पड़े लोग, बोले- भगवान किसी को ना दिखाए ऐसा दिन

9 अगस्त 2021

संविधान संशोधन (127वां) बिल लोकसभा में पेश
India News

ओबीसी आरक्षण पर दांव: लोकसभा से पास हुआ संविधान संशोधन बिल, विपक्ष का भी मिला समर्थन

9 अगस्त 2021

शिल्पा, राज कुंद्रा, शमिता शेट्टी, सुनंदा शेट्टी
Bollywood

शिल्पा की किरकिरी: चारों तरफ से मुसीबत में फंसी अभिनेत्री, पति के बाद अब मां और खुद की गिरफ्तारी की आई नौबत

9 अगस्त 2021

सौदागर
Movie Reviews

Bioscope S2: इस सीन को लेकर मनीषा कोइराला का हुआ घई से पंगा, राज कुमार ने किया फिल्म छोड़ने का फैसला

9 अगस्त 2021

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme
Personal Finance

Sovereign Gold Bond: आज से पांच दिनों तक सस्ता सोना बेचेगी सरकार, जानिए कितनी होगी कीमत

9 अगस्त 2021

कपिल देव और नीरज चोपड़ा
Other Sports

बातचीत: कपिल देव के इंटरव्यू में नीरज के कई खुलासे, बताया आगे का प्लान, शादी पर कही ये बात

9 अगस्त 2021

अनुपम श्याम, योगी आदित्यनाथ
Bollywood

शोक: अनुपम श्याम के निधन पर सीएम योगी ने जताया दुख, इन सितारों ने भी प्रकट की संवेदना

9 अगस्त 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

अलर्ट: वैक्सीन नहीं लेने वालों के लिए खतरनाक हो सकती है कोरोना की तीसरी लहर, विशेषज्ञ ने चेताया

9 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited