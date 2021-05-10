Coronavirus India Live: इस्राइल ने भेजे 1300 ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर और 400 वेंटिलेटर, विदेशों से लगातार आ रही मदद

Live
Delhi: Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID care centre to begin operation with 300 beds today.— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
"I thank Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution of Rs 2 crores to the facility. He also said 'Sikhs are Legendary'," said President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee
Visuals from yesterday pic.twitter.com/ulRWfeCiP9
'COVID curfew to be imposed in Uttarakhand from 6am on May 11 till 6am on May 18; shops selling fruits, vegetables, dairy items to remain open from 7am-10am, shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, assembly halls, bars, liquor shops to remain closed until further orders pic.twitter.com/nRC9GdRQmo— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
COVID19 | Medical aid including 1,300 oxygen concentrators, 400 ventilators and other medical equipment from Israel arrived at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, last night pic.twitter.com/WGuyKXhqMI— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.