बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   India Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Death Today Live News Updates on May 10th 2021

Live

Coronavirus India Live: इस्राइल ने भेजे 1300 ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर और 400 वेंटिलेटर, विदेशों से लगातार आ रही मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Mon, 10 May 2021 08:38 AM IST
India Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Death Today Live News Updates on May 10th 2021
इजराइल से भारत पहुंचे ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर और वेंटिलेटर - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी ने कोहराम तो मचाया लेकिन इसी बीच ऑक्सीजन की कमी सबसे बड़ी चुनौती रही। पिछले चार दिन से दैनिक मामलों की संख्या चार लाख के पार जा रही थी लेकिन रविवार को इनमें हल्की राहत देखी गई है। रविवार को 3.66 लाख दैनिक मामले सामने आए और मौत का आंकड़ा भी गिरा। वहीं आज इस्राइल से ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर और वेंटिलेटर भारत पहुंचे। कोरोना से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
08:35 AM, 10-May-2021

अमिताभ बच्चन ने दिए दो करोड़ रुपये, दिल्ली में गुरू तेग बहादुर कोविड केयर केंद्र हुआ शुरू

दिल्ली में गुरू तेग बहादुर कोविड केयर सेंटर 300 बेड के साथ आज संचालित हो गया है। सिख गुरुद्वारा प्रबंध समिति के अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि हम अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन का धन्यवाद करते हैं कि उन्होंने हमें दो करोड़ रुपये की राशि दान में दी। 

08:22 AM, 10-May-2021

उत्तराखंड: 18 मई तक बढ़ा कोरोना कर्फ्यू

उत्तराखंड में बढ़ते कोरोना वायरस के कहर को देखते हुए राज्य में 18 मई तक कोरोना कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। इस दौरान फल, सब्जी और डेयरी की दुकानें खुली रहेंगी। वहीं शॉपिंग मॉल, जिम, स्वीमिंग पूल, थिएटर, बार, शराब की दुकानें बंद रहेंगी।

08:16 AM, 10-May-2021

इस्राइल से ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर और वेंटिलेटर भारत पहुंचे

विदेशों से आ रही मदद अभी भी जारी है। इसी सिलसिले में इस्राइल से 1,300 ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर, 400 वेंटिलेटर और दूसरे मेडिकल उपकरण भारत पहुंचे। रविवार की रात इस्राइल से गाजियाबाद के हिंडन एयरबेस पर पहुंचे।
 
08:03 AM, 10-May-2021

Corona Live: इस्राइल ने भेजे 1300 ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर और 400 वेंटिलेटर, विदेशों से लगातार आ रही मदद

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी ने कोहराम मचा दिया है और इसी बीच ऑक्सीजन की कमी सबसे बड़ी चुनौती बनकर सामने आई। पिछले चार दिन से देश में लगातार दैनिक मामले चार लाख के पार आ रहे थे लेकिन रविवार को दैनिक मामलों में हल्की राहत देखी गई है। रविवार को कोरोना वायरस के 3.66 लाख दैनिक मामले सामने आए और मौत का आंकड़ा भी गिरा। देश में साप्ताहिक गिरावट बता रही है कोरोना की दूसरी लहर अपनी पीक कर चुकी है। वहीं रविवार को कोरोना वायरस से 3,751 मरीजों की जान गई है। जो इससे पहले आ रहे मामलों से कम है। इधर विदेशों से आ रही मदद लगातार जारी है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राहुल वोहरा
Bollywood

पांच खबर: अभिनेता राहुल वोहरा का कोरोना से निधन और करीना कपूर ने दिखाई अपने दूसरे बेटे की तस्वीर

10 मई 2021

Lockdown and corona curfew
India News

Lockdown: देश के इन राज्यों में आज से लॉकडाउन, जानिए क्या-क्या रहेगा बंद, किसे मिली छूट

10 मई 2021

कोरोनावायरस से प्रभावित फेफड़े की 3D तस्वीर...
India News

डबल म्यूटेशन का रहस्य: तीन दिन में वजन कम, फेफड़ों पर चिपक रहा वायरस

10 मई 2021

corona virus
India News

थोड़ी राहत: संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा गिरा, कुल 3.66 लाख मामले आए सामने, 3751 की मौत 

10 मई 2021

भारतीय रेल
India News

कोरोना का असर: रेलवे ने दर्जनों ट्रेनों को किया रद्द, यहां देखें पूरी सूची

10 मई 2021

 कोरोना कर्फ्यू
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: मंगलवार से पूरे प्रदेश में 18 मई तक सख्त कोविड कर्फ्यू, समारोहों में अधिकतम 20 लोग होंगे शामिल

9 मई 2021

भारतीय रेलवे (फाइल फोटो)
Government Jobs

सरकारी भर्ती 2021 : रेल मंत्रालय में हैं बंपर रिक्तियां, अब आईसीएफ में मिल रही नौकरियां

9 मई 2021

lockdown
Chandigarh

हरियाणा: 17 मई तक बढ़ा लॉकडाउन, शादी-अंतिम संस्कार में 11 लोगों की अनुमति, बरात पर रोक

9 मई 2021

जैविक हथियार (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
World

कुटिल चाल : क्या चीन का जैविक हथियार है कोरोना वायरस? 2015 से कर रहा था शोध

9 मई 2021

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

बेबसी: एक दिन में आईं हजारों मदद की अपील, सोनू सूद बोले - 'साल 2035 तक ही कर पाना संभव है'

9 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X