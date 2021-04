Coronavirus India Live: महाराष्ट्र में 15 दिन का कोरोना कर्फ्यू, गैर-जरूरी सेवाओं पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध

MP: Amid rising cases in Indore, district administration to convert Radha Soami Satsang Beas ground into #Covid19 care centre



"Asymptomatic patients will be isolated here. 500 beds in 1st phase,1000 in 2nd, if need arises. Medicines, food will be free," said Nodal Officer (13.6) pic.twitter.com/YpKdhBkS7u