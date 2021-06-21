Coronavirus Live: रविशंकर प्रसाद की राहुल गांधी से अपील, कोरोना का टीका नहीं लगवाया है तो लगवा लें

Live
लखनऊ: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कोरोना स्थिति पर टीम-9 के साथ बैठक की। #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YJOxN2xHqe— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 21, 2021
कर्नाटक: मुख्यमंत्री बी.एस. येदियुरप्पा और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. के. सुधाकर ने बेंगलुरु में वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर का जायज़ा लिया। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा, "हमारा लक्ष्य दिसंबर से पहले राज्य में वयस्क आबादी का टीकाकरण पूरा करना है।" pic.twitter.com/DpizYfk73P— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 21, 2021
Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits a #COVID19 vaccination centre in Kolavda village of Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/uVPbduutaI— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
Delhi: Today I visit a vaccination centre at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccination drive is going smoothly here. This (ongoing nationwide inoculation drive) is the world's largest & fastest vaccination program: BJP chief JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/LmcSsdxFgt— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
Till now, there are 7,998 cases of Mucormycosis including 729 deaths in #Maharashtra. 4,398 patients are currently under treatment for the disease: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/HlbNSoHJkz— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
We should be able to do 5-8 lakh vaccinations today. Our target is to complete vaccination for the adult population in the State before December: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar pic.twitter.com/Ywvsq4viNy— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
The country doesn't know if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has yet vaccinated himself or not. If you (Rahul Gandhi) haven't got the #COVID19 vaccine yet, my humble appeal is that, please get yourself vaccinated: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Bihar's Patna pic.twitter.com/buSJQ85lWa— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
Delhi | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today visited CGHS Dispensary in Sarojini Nagar to inaugurate the free vaccination campaign— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
Free COVID19 vaccination for all adults starts from today pic.twitter.com/Gf7SydsEoW
On one hand we're strengthening healthcare infrastructure & conducting maximum testing, and on the other hand we have to ensure mass vaccination: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on free COVID19 vaccination for all adults from today pic.twitter.com/XnIcFMBGTk— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
#COVID19 | Delhi: Lodhi Garden reopens for the public with certain limitations today— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
"While only jogging, walking & running will be permitted in the parks, open gym or yoga will not be allowed," says New Delhi Municipal Council in a guideline pic.twitter.com/mam5DQbcRJ
Under PM Modi's leadership, a new stage in fight against Corona begins today. PM had made an important decision that from 21st June people who are 18 yrs of age & above will be vaccinated free of cost by Cental Govt & the process of vaccination will be sped up: HM in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/dmvS6h6fI7— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
उत्तराखंड:हरिद्वार कुंभ में हुए फर्जी #COVID टेस्टिंग की जांच कर रही SIT ने मामले में नामित फर्मों-दिल्ली की मैक्स कॉरपोरेट सर्विस, हरियाणा की नलवा लैबोरेटरीज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और डॉ लालचंदानी लैब्स को पूछताछ के लिए नोटिस जारी किया। SIT ने उन्हें पेश होने के लिए 4 दिन का समय दिया।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 21, 2021
भारत में 88 दिनों बाद कोरोना के नए मामले कम रिपोर्ट हुईं।रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 96.36% हो गया है और दैनिक पॉजिटिविटी रेट 3.83% है: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय #COVID19 https://t.co/Ax4PJImd7Z— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 21, 2021
देश में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना वायरस की 30,39,996 वैक्सीन लगाई गईं, जिसके बाद कुल वैक्सीनेशन का आंकड़ा 28,00,36,898 हुआ। #CovidVaccine https://t.co/Ax4PJImd7Z— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 21, 2021
