Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   covid 19 coronavirus cases in india latest news update today on june 21st 2021 vaccination

Live

Coronavirus Live: रविशंकर प्रसाद की राहुल गांधी से अपील, कोरोना का टीका नहीं लगवाया है तो लगवा लें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Mon, 21 Jun 2021 01:46 PM IST
covid 19 coronavirus cases in india latest news update today on june 21st 2021 vaccination
रविशंकर प्रसाद - फोटो : PTI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले तेज गति से कम हो रहे हैं। रविवार को सामने आए दैनिक मामले पिछले 81 दिन में सबसे कम दर्ज किए गए। इसके अलावा कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा भी अब घटने लगा है। कोरोना के कम मामलों को देखते हुए अब कई राज्यों ने अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया अपनानी शुरू कर दी है, हालांकि कुछ राज्यों में अभी भी कोरोना कर्फ्यू और लॉकडाउन जारी है। आज से 18+ लोगों को कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ लड़ने के लिए टीका लगाया जाएगा। बीते 24 घंटे में देश में कोरोना वायरस के 53256 नए मामले सामने आए और इसी दौरान 1422 मरीजों की मौत हुई। देश में कोरोना संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

01:45 PM, 21-Jun-2021

टीम-9 के साथ योगी आदित्यनाथ ने की बैठक

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कोरोना स्थिति पर टीम-नौ के साथ बैठक की।

01:26 PM, 21-Jun-2021

दिसंबर तक व्यस्क आबादी को टीका लगाना है- सीएम येदियुरप्पा

मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. के सुधाकर ने बंगलुरू में वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर का जायजा लिया। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि हमारा लक्ष्य दिसंबर से पहले राज्य में व्यस्क आबादी का टीकाकरण पूरा करना है

01:14 PM, 21-Jun-2021

अमित शाह ने गांधीनगर के कोलावड़ा में वैक्सीनेशन केंद्र का जायजा लिया

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने गांधीनगर के कोलावड़ा गांव में वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर का जायजा लिया।

01:12 PM, 21-Jun-2021

जेपी नड्डा और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने आरएमएल अस्पताल का किया दौरा

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा, केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन और प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष आदेश गुप्ता ने आरएमएल अस्पताल के वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर का दौरा किया। यहां जेपी नड्डा ने कहा कि यहां बड़े सुचारू रूप से वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य चल रहा है। ये दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा और सबसे तेजी से चलने वाला वैक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम है। प्रधानमंत्री ने नौ महीने में वैक्सीनेशन को एक नहीं दो दो देश में बनी वैक्सीन दी है।

01:01 PM, 21-Jun-2021

महाराष्ट्र: ब्लैक फंगस से 729 मरीजों की हुई मौत

महाराष्ट्र में अब तक 729 मौत सहित ब्लैक फंगस के 7,998 मामले हैं। इस समय 4,398 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

12:43 PM, 21-Jun-2021

कर्नाटक में आज पांच से आठ लाख लोगों को लगेगी वैक्सीन

कर्नाटक के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. के सुधाकर ने जानकारी दी कि आज हम पांच से आठ लाख लोगों को वैक्सीन लगा सकते हैं। दिसंबर से पहले राज्य में युवाओं को वैक्सीन लगाना हमारा लक्ष्य है।

12:40 PM, 21-Jun-2021

रविशंकर प्रसाद की राहुल गांधी से अपील

केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने राहुल गांधी पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि देश नहीं जानता कि राहुल गांधी ने वैक्सीन लगवाई है या नहीं, अगर राहुल गांधी ने वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाई है तो प्लीज लगवा लें।

12:27 PM, 21-Jun-2021

दिल्ली: सरोजनी नगर में 18+ लोगों को लगी वैक्सीन

दिल्ली के सरोजनी नगर में वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत करने के लिए केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने सीजीएचएस का दौरा किया। आज से 18+ लोगों को मुफ्त में वैक्सीन लगनी शुरू होगी।

12:04 PM, 21-Jun-2021

आज से मध्यप्रदेश में 18+ लोगों को मुफ्त में लगेगी वैक्सीन

आज से मध्यप्रदेश में 18+ लोगों को मुफ्त में वैक्सीन लगेगी। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि एक तरफ हम हमारे स्वास्थ्य इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को दुरुस्त कर रहे हैं और टेस्टिंग की संख्या को बढ़ा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा मास वैक्सीनेशन पर भी जोर देना है।

11:45 AM, 21-Jun-2021

पीएम मोदी के मुआवजा ना देने के फैसले पर राहुल गांधी ने कसा तंज

कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी ने मोदी सरकार के कोविड मृतकों के परिवार जनों को मुआवजा ना देने के फैसले पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि जीवन की क़ीमत लगाना असंभव है- सरकारी मुआवज़ा सिर्फ़ एक छोटी सी सहायता होती है लेकिन मोदी सरकार ये भी करने को तैयार नहीं। कोविड महामारी में पहले इलाज की कमी, फिर झूठे आँकड़े और ऊपर से सरकार की क्रूरता!
11:22 AM, 21-Jun-2021

दिल्ली: आम जन के लिए खुला लोधी गार्डन

दिल्ली में लोधी गार्डन आम जनता के लिए खोल दिया गया है। हालांकि इसमें कुछ सीमित छूट ही दी गई हैं। अभी पार्क में केवल जॉगिंग, वॉल्किंग और रनिंग की ही अनुमति है, यहां जिम और योगा के लिए मंजूरी नहीं दी गई है।

10:45 AM, 21-Jun-2021

नागरिकों से टीका लगवाने की अपील - अमित शाह

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि जुलाई और अगस्त में टीके लगाने की रफ्तार को बढ़ाने का भी आयोजन भारत सरकार ने किया है। कोरोना से नागरिकों को बचाने के लिए भारत सरकार के इस निर्णय से सभी को राहत मिलेगी। सभी नागरिकों से अपील है कि आप टीका जरूर लगवाएं और समय पर दूसरा टीका भी लगवा लीजिए।

10:22 AM, 21-Jun-2021

फर्जी कोरोना टेस्टिंग मामले में एसआईटी ने कई फर्मों को भेजा नोटिस

उत्तराखंड:हरिद्वार कुंभ में हुए फर्जी कोरोना टेस्टिंग की जांच कर रही एसआईटी ने मामले में नामित फर्मों-दिल्ली की मैक्स कॉरपोरेट सर्विस, हरियाणा की नलवा लैबोरेटरीज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और डॉ लालचंदानी लैब्स को पूछताछ के लिए नोटिस जारी किया। एसआईटी ने उन्हें पेश होने के लिए चार दिन का समय दिया।

10:09 AM, 21-Jun-2021

88 दिनों में सबसे कम मामले आए सामने

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने जानकारी दी कि भारत में 88 दिनों बाद कोरोना के नए मामले कम रिपोर्ट हुईं। रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 96.36 फीसदी हो गया है और दैनिक पॉजिटिविटी रेट 3.83 फीसदी है।

09:52 AM, 21-Jun-2021

बीते 24 घंटे में 30,39,996 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई गईं

देश में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना वायरस की 30,39,996 वैक्सीन लगाई गईं, जिसके बाद कुल वैक्सीनेशन का आंकड़ा 28,00,36,898 हुआ।

