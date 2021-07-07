बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Coronavirus Live: पिछले 24 घंटे में मिजोरम में मिले 301 नए केस, 3674 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

Live

Coronavirus Live: पिछले 24 घंटे में मिजोरम में मिले 301 नए केस, 3674 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Wed, 07 Jul 2021 08:57 AM IST
coronavirus delta plus variant cases today in india latest news update on july 7th 2021 Delta Plus Variant
कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले लगातार घट रहे हैं। पिछले 111 दिनों बाद देश में कोरोना वायरस के सबसे कम मामले दर्ज किए गए। वहीं कोरोना से होने वाली मौत का आंकड़ा भी कम हो रहा है। वहीं गिरावट के दौर को देखते हुए देश में कई राज्यों ने अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी। अनलॉक के तहत बिहार में 11वीं और 12वीं के स्कूल खोलने की भी अनुमति मिल गई है। इसके अलावा दूसरे राज्यों में शॉपिंग मॉल, दुकानें, बाजार, जिम और रेस्त्रां को खोलने की इजाजत दे दी गई है। देश में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

08:57 AM, 07-Jul-2021

झारखंड: बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 55 नए मामले

झारखंड में कोरोना वायरस के 55 नए मामले सामने आए, 108 लोग ठीक हुए और कोरोना वायरस की वजह से एक मौत हुई।

08:39 AM, 07-Jul-2021

इंडोनेशिया: कोरोना का डेल्टा वैरिएंट मिला

इंडोनेशिया की सरकार ने बताया कि कोरोना के डेल्टा वैरिएंट से संक्रमितों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ रही है। महामारी के भयावह रूप को देख बाली, जावा और राजधानी जकार्ता में शनिवार को इमरजेंसी लॉकडाउन लगाया गया जिससे वायरस को फैलने से रोका जा सके।
08:06 AM, 07-Jul-2021

हिमाचल: घोड़ा चालकों की अच्छी कमाई हो रही

हिमाचल प्रदेश पर्यटकों के आने पर घोड़ाचालकों की अच्छी कमाई हो रही है। एक घोड़ा चालक ने बताया कि पिछले दो हफ्ते से बड़ी संख्या में पर्यटक आ रहे हैं और हमारा व्यापार अच्छा चल रहा है। हमारी अब अच्छी कमाई हो रही है।

07:43 AM, 07-Jul-2021

मिजोरम: 24 घंटे में सामने आए 301 नए मामले

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 301 नए मामले सामने आए। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 22,115 है जिसमें 3,674 सक्रिय मामले, 18,383 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 98 मौतें शामिल हैं।
 
07:30 AM, 07-Jul-2021

Coronavirus Live: पिछले 24 घंटे में मिजोरम में मिले 301 नए केस, 3674 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले लगातार घट रहे हैं। पिछले 111 दिनों बाद देश में कोरोना वायरस के सबसे कम मामले दर्ज किए गए। वहीं कोरोना से होने वाली मौत का आंकड़ा भी कम हो रहा है। वहीं गिरावट के दौर को देखते हुए देश में कई राज्यों ने अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी। अनलॉक के तहत बिहार में 11वीं और 12वीं के स्कूल खोलने की भी अनुमति मिल गई है। इसके अलावा दूसरे राज्यों में शॉपिंग मॉल, दुकानें, बाजार, जिम और रेस्त्रां को खोलने की इजाजत दे दी गई है। वहीं 21 जून से कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार ने तेजी पकड़ी जिसके बाद से अबतक 35 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों को कोविड वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है। स्वास्थ्य जानकारों का कहना है कि तीसरी लहर से पहले ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगाना ही एकमात्र लक्ष्य है। इस बीच 18 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों को भी कोरोना वैक्सीन देनी शुरू हो गई है। हालांकि कई राज्यों ने अपने यहां कोविड वैक्सीन की कमी बताई है।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update vaccination black fungus
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

