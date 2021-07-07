Coronavirus Live: पिछले 24 घंटे में मिजोरम में मिले 301 नए केस, 3674 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

Live
झारखंड में कोरोना वायरस के 55 नए मामले सामने आए, 108 लोग ठीक हुए और कोरोना वायरस की वजह से एक मौत हुई। #COVID19— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 6, 2021
कुल पॉजिटिव मामले: 3,45,983
कुल रिकवरी: 3,40,257
सक्रिय मामले: 555
कुल मौतें: 5,117 pic.twitter.com/KSpieRcVaI
Himachal Pradesh: Horsemen elated with a heavy influx of tourists in Shimla after COVID-hit year— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021
"From last 2 weeks, tourists are coming in large numbers & we're getting good business. I'm earning sufficient to feed our horse & our family. I'm very happy,"says a horsemen(06.07) pic.twitter.com/9euW7dqI5f
मिज़ोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 301 नए मामले सामने आए। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 22,115 है जिसमें 3,674 सक्रिय मामले, 18,383 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 98 मौतें शामिल हैं: सूचना और जनसंपर्क विभाग, मिज़ोरम सरकार #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/i2lN0OEvmV— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 7, 2021
